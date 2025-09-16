Halloween Baking Championship season 11: Full list of cast members explored

Halloween Baking Championship season 11 (Image via Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship season 11 premiered on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network. The newest season is on the Food Network. 10 skilled bakers will be entering the "terrible haunted mansion filled with secret passageways and scares around every corner."

The baking show is also introducing a brand-new twist for season 11. As the Food Network stated in a press release, for the first time, “the bottom three bakers in most episodes will be forced to bake for their lives". Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young will select the best food, and the winner will take home the cash prize of $25,000.

Halloween Baking Championship season 11: Complete cast list

Here is the list of 10 participants, as host John Henson will lead these bakers through every challenge in the new season.

Cory Jones

The cookie connoisseur is based in Unadilla, Georgia, as Cory owns and works in Sweet Evelyn’s. He was also dubbed the Holiday Wars season 5 champion as he was part of Team Frost Bites.

Camille Le Caer

The pastry chef is based in Buffalo, New York. His other television stints include Food Network’s 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, which aired in 2024. Aside from his passion, Camille works as a firefighter — something he's proud of, as the first French native to serve as a Buffalo firefighter.

Gonzuela Bastarache

The government employee is also an excellent home baker and is a self-taught cake artist who is based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Gonzales Bastarache had earlier appeared on Cake Wars, Haunted Gingerbread Showdown, and Duff Till Dawn.

Alan Arras

Alan Arras is a pastry sous chef at a world-famous theme park in Orlando, Florida. As he has experience in crafting fun Halloween confections for work, the sous chef is excited to explore the scarier side of seasonal sweets.

Melanie Bjork-Jensen

The self-taught baker is a labour and delivery nurse who is based in West Jordan, Utah.

Justin Giordano

The sugar flower and cake artist is based in New York City. Justin works as an instructor at BDC Studios, which is a coffee shop and decorative baking studio that also offers classes in New York.

Megan Carroll

The recipe developer, colleague baker and food photographer is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While talking about this competition, Megan stated,

“Being a Minnesotan, competitiveness is not necessarily in my nature. However, coming here and doing this specific competition, it's absolutely a dream come true”.

Jake Hagen

The freelance pastry chef is based in Granada Hills, California. New to Food Network. Hagen has earlier competed on Joanna Gaines’ Silos Baking Competition. When he's not competing, he can be found baking at Claudine Restaurant.

Oksana Shchelgachova

The pastry chef and chocolatier is based in Highlands, North Carolina. Oksana owns and operates Edelweiss Pastry Boutique in Highlands.

Nina Charles

Nina is an artist and bakery owner from Carencro, Louisiana. She has earlier appeared on Netflix’s competition show, Is It Cake? When not baking, a former fashion design student can be found working with clothing and accessories.

Watch all the episodes of Halloween Baking Championship season 11 exclusively on Food Network. The episodes can be later streamed on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.