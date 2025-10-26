Grok’s new “kids mode” announcement from Elon Musk sends X users into debate

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk, CEO of X, announced on October 26, 2025, that a kid-friendly version of his AI model, Grok, is now available for use. In July 2025, the tech entrepreneur revealed that Baby Grok for kids was in development following severe criticism of his AI platform’s generated content and unfiltered responses.

Musk reshared a video tutorial of how to use Baby Grok posted by X user @cb_doge with the caption:

“Grok now includes a kids mode.”

Hours after his initial post, Elon Musk shared another tweet on X that claims that the “kids mode” works just like “enterprise mode” for companies:

"A friend of mine just pointed out that Grok's 'kids mode' has exactly the same settings as what companies demand for 'enterprise mode”

Musk’s announcement of Baby Grok has drawn mixed reactions from X users. While some consider it innovative, others believe that kids have no business using AI.

Elon Musk’s new AI platform for kids causes debates online

Some Netizens are not buying into the idea that Baby Grok benefits kids.

“Nope, wrong thinking here. Make a separate app for kids. Thats like if pronhub made a kids mode so now its ok and parents will just use it,” a netizen commented.

“No parent should let their kid access an Al chatbot... until they're old enough to learn a monetizable skill and make Al work for them. Elementary school? That's a big no. Make childhood great again,” another added.

"Because I was wondering how I can get my kids interested in spending more time on the cell phone!" an X user quipped.

Others praised the kid-friendly approach to the popular Grok AI:

"Kids Mode is awesome! Huge win for safe Al fun! Any chance we could get kid-specific logins for Grok with our X account?" an X user tweeted.

“A Kids Mode, brilliant. Teaching curiosity before conformity is how the next generation will rewrite reality itself,” another commended the approach.

"This is great. When my son is watching nature shows, he always has a million questions about where the animals live, lifespan etc, and we look it up. This will be helpful,” another added.

Those who want to experience the new kids' mode will find it in the Grok mode settings. Users can set up a PIN to prevent unauthorized access and turn it off without permission.