Dylan Efron finally reveals why his brother hasn’t attended Dancing with the Stars

David Efron, Zac Efron, Starla Baskett and Dylan Efron (Image via Getty)

Dylan Efron has finally addressed the question that Dancing with the Stars fans have been asking all season: ‘Why hasn’t Zac Efron shown up in the ballroom audience to support his younger brother?’

In an interview with Extra after the October 21 live show, Dylan explained, “He’s doing his thing,” and emphasized that the High School Musical star has been supporting him every day despite not being present physically.​

The 33-year-old Traitors alum, who is competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 alongside professional partner Daniella Karagach, shared that his brother’s absence is not due to a lack of support, but rather scheduling conflicts. He added that Zac consistently checks in and cheers him on remotely.​

While Zac has not yet attended a taping, other members of the Efron family have turned up regularly to watch Dylan perform live.



“They were still here this week, too. They were front and center.”



Dylan said, referring to his parents and their five-year-old sister Olivia, who sat in the front row during the October episodes.

Olivia, who previously joined Dylan on stage for Dedication Night, has become a fan favorite among viewers and even returned to dance class after her televised appearance. He said,



“Olivia is still on cloud nine. She’s back in dance classes and she’s crushing it.”



During the October 14 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Dylan performed a contemporary routine set to Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman, a song originally performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

The performance served as a heartfelt tribute to his siblings, Olivia and Henry.



“I’m dedicating this dance to my little sister, Olivia,” Dylan said in his pre-recorded segment. “I wasn't expecting to be a big brother. She's 5, and I'm 33. But immediately, I was inseparable from her. She's everything to me. I want to show her to live her life with confidence.”



He went on to describe his brother’s influence on his life and his own goal of mirroring that guidance.



“Zac has always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless, I want to be that to Olivia.”



Dylan said, his voice breaking as he reflected on their bond.​

The emotional performance saw five-year-old Olivia joining Dylan at the beginning and end of the routine, drawing tears from audience members and earning perfect nines from all the judges. He said,



“I was hoping for one nine, so we exceeded our expectations."



Zac’s absence during this particular episode sparked a wave of fan speculation online.

Social media users questioned why the older Efron hadn’t appeared to witness the deeply personal tribute, especially since the song was directly connected to Zac’s own career.

Dylan’s explanation now clarifies that while Zac hasn’t been there in person, “he watches every week” and stays involved behind the scenes.​

In an interview with Us Weekly, Dylan revealed that Zac attended a Dancing with the Stars taping “a long time ago” and still remembers the electric atmosphere.



“He was saying, like, it’s such a good feeling,” Dylan recalled.​



The Efron family’s enthusiasm has been evident throughout Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Dylan frequently mentions the messages of encouragement they exchange between rehearsals with Karagach. He said,



“My dad is super excited, he has little kids—ages four and five—and they’re all watching. My mom was honestly just shocked. She’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’My brother is supportive.”.​



Since joining Dancing with the Stars this fall, Dylan has shown steady improvement as a competitor.

He continues to perform despite recent injuries, including a broken nose sustained during a rehearsal accident with Karagach on October 25. He said in an Instagram video.



“It’s midnight, and I’m at the hospital because Dani broke my nose. We were trying a new move, and I took an elbow right here... not how I wanted to end rehearsal, but we’ll be back dancing tomorrow.”



His recovery hasn’t stopped him from preparing for Week 8, where he will perform the Viennese Waltz to Tommee Profitt and Brooke’s rendition of Can’t Help Falling in Love (DARK).

Going forward, Dylan says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility that Zac might make a surprise appearance later this season. Dylan said,



“He might show up when I least expect it, but honestly, just knowing he’s cheering me on is enough.”



Dancing with the Stars continues to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

