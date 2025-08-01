Soap stars clash in prime time as General Hospital faces Young and the Restless on Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey (Image via Getty)

The Young and the Restless and General Hospital stars took part in a soap-themed Celebrity Family Feud episode on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Finola Hughes, who portrays Anna Devane on GH, headed her team but admitted to feeling jittery before filming. Her squad included Tanisha Harper, Donnell Turner, Rena Sofer, and Maurice Benard. To prepare, Hughes said her children helped her practice at home by posing questions from previous Family Feud episodes.

Michelle Stafford led the Y&R team and was joined by Melissa Claire Egan, Lauralee Bell, Joshua Morrow, and Bryton James.

Hughes said learning Stafford was on the opposing team made the contest seem more genuine, as they've been good friends for a long time.

Host Steve Harvey helped calm her nerves by welcoming the cast and sharing that his family enjoyed soap operas. Hughes said Harvey's friendliness made her feel at ease on stage. She urged viewers to watch the episode, which shows the cast in a lighthearted setting away from their typical dramatic plotlines.

Hughes admitted that she was overwhelmed before filming began in Celebrity Family Feud. She admitted that one of her biggest anxieties was having to answer questions in front of an audience.

She needed to separate from the group and spend some time alone before getting dressed. She stated she was worried the night before the taping because she didn't want to disappoint her colleagues or make blunders in front of the cameras.

“I was hoping that I wouldn’t swear,” she said, explaining that she didn’t want to be the reason the team failed.

She also joked about being afraid of saying something silly that could affect their chances of winning.

Her children helped her prepare by setting up mock games at home. They warned her not to say “buzz” when answering, which had become a habit during practice. Hughes said they trained her to stop doing that.

Once the filming started, Hughes said her nerves calmed down.

“Steve Harvey makes me laugh,” she said.

Hughes said there was a fun rivalry between the two shows in Celebrity Family Feud. While the GH team had not coordinated outfits, the Y&R cast came fully prepared with matching colors.

Hughes said her team had to figure out what to wear at the last minute by comparing outfits on set. She noticed how organized the other team was and mentioned that it made them look united from the start.

She also pointed out how stylish Michelle Stafford looked, saying,

“She came with a couple of dresses and just looked amazing.”

Hughes said that whenever Stafford appears, others often feel underdressed. She admitted she wished she had brought more outfit options herself.

During the game, Hughes was impressed by how her teammates performed. “Rena was great,” she said, adding that several players brought humor to the stage in Celebrity Family Feud.

Hughes said she played it safe with her answers and avoided bold responses, even though that might have cost her a few points. She said the mix of playful and serious moments made the game feel exciting.

Hughes shared that she enjoyed talking with the crew, particularly the wardrobe team. She described the whole atmosphere on set as calm and entertaining, and the episode provides viewers with a distinct perspective on the soap stars.

