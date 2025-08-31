General Hospital weekly update (August 25–29, 2025): Ric’s kidnapping, Drew’s downfall, and Britt’s shocking discovery

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital aired gripping episodes between August 25 and August 29, 2025. The show aired on ABC keeping audiences updated daily.

The episodes from August 25 to 29 had three main highlights. Alexis, Kristina, and Ava took Ric hostage. Drew was the target of deadly threats from a number of people. Meanwhile, Britt found Joss and Vaughn tied up, which was a shocking turn of events. These plots made Port Charles even more chaotic.

Everything to know about what happened on General Hospital episode (August 25–29, 2025)

Ric’s kidnapping and captivity

After a fight with Kristina, things got worse for Ric. Ava stopped him from leaving Alexis' house and hit him in the head with a paperweight, knocking him out. The event left Kristina and Ava scared, but Alexis came in soon after and had to make a choice.

Alexis agreed to keep Ric hidden instead of calling for help, knowing that if he was found, they would all die. The three women took Ric to the basement, tied him up, and put a gag in his mouth so he couldn't get away.

When Ric finally woke up, he understood how bad things really were for him. Alexis coldly explained their plan: he would stay locked up for 30 days until the Cassadine bonds he made matured. This would make sure that the money went back to the family estate. Ric couldn't speak because he was trapped, and he couldn't do anything about the determination of his captors.

Deadly threats against Drew

As Drew's enemies got closer, his manipulative tactics took over the week. Willow, who really wanted to get her kids back, reluctantly agreed to get back together with him if he could convince the judge to rule in her favor. Nina found out about this deal and, angry that Drew was getting more power, openly threatened his life.

Later, Curtis confronted him because he was angry that Drew was messing with his family and accused him of planning Aunt Stella's arrest. Their argument got more and more heated until Kai, who was listening in from a distance, heard Drew admit to manipulating events against the Port Charles families.

Carly also reached her limit when Drew said he would reveal secrets if Michael didn't support his custody demands. She made a scary threat, saying she would kill him if he hurt her loved ones. By the end of the week, Drew was getting death threats from all sides, showing how badly his plans had broken every alliance he had.

Britt’s shocking discovery of Joss and Vaughn

Joss and Vaughn’s storyline took a dark turn as they remained prisoners of Pascal’s plan. Tied up and under constant pressure, Joss was forced to reveal the code to Brennan’s safe after Vaughn endured brutal threats.

Though she complied, Vaughn lashed out, furious at her for surrendering so easily, though their coded words hinted they might still be playing a deeper game. Their captivity dragged on until Britt finally stumbled upon them. Spotting the pair tied and pleading for freedom, Joss begged her for help.

Britt shocked everyone by walking away instead of rushing to help them. They were tied up and helpless. People wondered what she was up to when she hesitated.

Was she protecting herself from danger or following someone else's plan? The discovery left Joss and Vaughn's fate up in the air, with Port Charles' criminal plots getting even more complicated.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.



