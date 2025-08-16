General Hospital weekly update (August 11 to 15, 2025): Drew stirs trouble with Michael, Joss and Vaughn face a deadly attacker, and Jason meets Britt again

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital aired another dramatic set of episodes from August 11 to 15, 2025. The best parts of this week were Drew Cain's plans, the shocking fight at the Five Poppies resort, and Jason Morgan meeting Britt Westbourne face-to-face. The long-running soap opera kept giving viewers intense moments that made them wait for the next twist. Monday through Friday, new episodes of the show air on ABC. Fans can also stream them on Hulu after they air.

The show is about the people who live in Port Charles, a city full of secrets, power struggles, and personal battles. Love, betrayal, family, and dangerous schemes are common themes in stories.

From Drew’s manipulation of Michael and Willow’s family to Vaughn and Josslyn fighting for their lives against a deadly assassin, the week was filled with action. Jason’s search for Britt reached a turning point when the two finally came face-to-face, reigniting questions about her mysterious situation. Meanwhile, Aunt Stella found herself under official scrutiny, setting up another problem for the hospital staff.

General Hospital: Everything to know about what happened in the week

Drew manipulates Michael and Willow’s family

Drew showed how far he was willing to go to keep Scout away from Alexis and Kristina by moving his plans forward. She was told by him that Scout would not be able to see her extended family after he moved to Washington. He also made Michael feel bad by telling Wiley that Willow still missed him. The trick worked because Michael punched Drew when he got mad. Later, Tracy saw Drew's behavior and told him she would tell Monica about it, vowing that he would pay for what he had done.

Josslyn and Vaughn’s encounter turned out to be threatening

One of the workers at the Five Poppies resort turned out to be a killer, which was a deadly surprise for Josslyn and Vaughn. Vaughn fought the attacker, and Josslyn got a gun to protect himself. Colette had already blown their cover, which made their mission more dangerous. Josslyn was told to leave by Vaughn because her relationship with Britt could put them in more danger. Even though he told her not to, she stayed long enough to step in and save Vaughn's life by pulling the trigger.

Jason and Britt’s reunion was one of the most important events

Jason's search took him to Croatia, where Britt was working behind Pascal's back. Pascal threatened to take Britt's medicine away if she didn't show results, which made her situation worse. Britt walked by while Jason was meeting Pascal, and the two of them looked at each other. The moment proved she was still alive, which shocked Jason and set up a fight about where she was being held. This get-together was one of the most important events of the week because it connected Jason's mission to the bigger threat that the WSB was keeping an eye on.

Aunt Stella is under investigation

Back in Port Charles, Aunt Stella was having new problems while the chaos went on in other places. Police from the New York State Department of Financial Services showed up at General Hospital to question her about possible insurance fraud. The investigation made the hospital staff worried and added more tension to stories that were already going on. Stella also tried to get Trina to forgive Kai, which shows that she was trying to handle both personal and professional stress during the week.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.

