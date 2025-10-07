"I’m here to create a new one" - The Voice season 28 singer Kanard Thomas makes his comeback years after his first shot in season 16

Kanard Thomas from The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@kanardthomas)

After several years away from the stage, Kanard Thomas made his return to The Voice in season 28, ready to begin a new chapter in his journey. Before his Blind Auditions, he said,

“Here I am again. It’s a little intimidating, only because I have the memory of my first experience, but I’m here to create a new one. I feel very, very good about this."

His words reflected his previous attempt in season 16, when no coaches turned their chairs for him. This time, Thomas’s persistence led to a different result on the NBC series.

Kanard Thomas returns to The Voice season 28 with a renewed purpose

From zero chair turns to “The Comeback King”

Kanard Thomas first appeared on The Voice during Season 16, where he reached the Blind Auditions but did not receive a chair turn. He recalled that during his “first experience” on the show, he made it to the Blind Auditions but did not get any coaches to turn their chairs.

However, his journey did not end there. Thomas was invited to join The Comeback Stage, a digital companion series where eliminated contestants received coaching from Bebe Rexha.

“She taught me to try things that I never thought I can do and I ended up winning The Comeback Stage. I made it back to the Top 24!” he said.

Despite his progress, his time on the main stage was brief. “I end up getting eliminated again,” Thomas said of his Season 16 run.

Following his exit, Thomas spent the next few years performing as a cruise ship singer while raising his son. The experience, he said, allowed him to continue pursuing his passion while maintaining his responsibilities as a parent.

His return to The Voice symbolized another chance to prove his commitment to music and to set an example for his child.

“To have the second chance is showing myself that I am resilient, and honestly teaching my son to never give up on a dream,” Thomas said.

Kanard Thomas earns two chair turns in Season 28

Thomas’s second attempt on The Voice featured his rendition of Babyface’s Whip Appeal. During the performance, Coaches Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan both turned their chairs. Horan described Thomas’s tone as having a “real dreamy Luther Vandross kind of vibe,” while Snoop commented on his interpretation of the song, saying,

“You took a Babyface song but sung it like it was yours.”

After the performance, Horan told Thomas he had no one like him on his team and noted his past wins. Snoop shared that Thomas had "sparked his heart." Thomas ultimately chose Team Snoop, saying he had "no words" after his successful audition.

Snoop Dogg on Returning to The Voice

Coach Snoop Dogg, who made his return to The Voice this season, discussed his experience in a YouTube interview shared by the show, saying he was "having too much fun" as part of the coaching panel.

“I knew I was going to have fun when they said Michael [Bublé] and Reba [McEntire] was back ’cause we already got a chemistry, but Niall, me and him connected like peanut butter and jelly," he added.

He also spoke about the atmosphere on set, noting that what he appreciates most about The Voice is its “family” environment, which includes the connection among coaches, team members, and crew.

Reflecting on his goals for the new season, Snoop shared that although he was considered the Rookie of the Year in Season 26, he did not win the competition; this time, he aims to finish the season with the trophy.

