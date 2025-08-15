General Hospital weekly preview sees Lucas race to save a loved one, Jason hunt for answers, and Lulu shaken to her core

Lucas, Jason and Lulu from General Hospital

The past threatens to shake up the town’s future on General Hospital’s current storyline. As Britt and her mother have returned to the plot, young Rocco is pulled into a complicated relationship with his parents and his surrogate mother. Meanwhile, Joason is away looking for answers to his blast-from-the-past romance. Elsewhere, Lucas is busy trying to keep his friend safe from the mob clash in town.

The past week on General Hospital saw Jason land in the Croatian resort and get another glimpse of Britt. At the same time, Josslyn and Vaughn settled into their sleuthing plan, only to learn that Joss had been pulled out of the project. However, she reacted when she found an assassin trying to strangle Vaughn. The soap also revealed that Colette informed Pascal about Joss and Vaughn being WSB agents.

In town, Drew provoked Michael into an assault that he planned to use to blackmail Sonny. On the other hand, he complained against Stella to the authorities for insurance fraud. This was his revenge on Curtis. The Congressman also tried to get Danny arrested for kidnapping Scout and forbade all family members from seeing or reaching out to his daughter. The long-running ABC soap will take the story arcs further during the week of August 18, 2025.

General Hospital: Lucas scrambles in an unforeseen situation

The past few weeks saw Lucas take a stand to support Marco. He moved out of Metro Court and made his stance clear to Carly. In return, Marco showed his support as he offered to file an HR complaint against Willow when he witnessed the latter slapping Lucas.

The spoilers suggest Lucas will be striving to save someone close to him. This may include Marco or someone from his family and friends. As the doctor at the hospital, Lucas will likely give his best to save his patient.

While the victim of the situation is as-yet unclear, they will possibly not make it through the treatment. As the presiding doctor, Lucas will need to deliver the unfortunate news to their loved ones.

General Hospital: Jason demands the complete truth

As the General Hospital episode of Friday, August 15, 2025, showed, Jason arrived at the Dalmatian resort under an alias. He also saw Britt on the other end of the foyer. While shaken, both are likely to reconnect soon without letting down their guards.

The soap’s spoilers point to a reunion between the two. Britt may act along for Pascal’s sake, pretending not to recognize Jason. However, she may soon take him aside for an honest talk. Jason, AKA John Moore, will also need answers from Britt.

Britt may need to give plausible responses to Jason’s questions as he demands to know about her fake death and her current project. While Britt may not tell all about the secret project, she may leave enough hints for the henchman to connect the dots.

Sometime in the future, Jason will relay all he has learned to Anna. Meanwhile, he may feel emotionally connected with Britt, which the latter may reciprocate. Whether Jason runs into Josslyn at the resort remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Lulu has a lot on her plate

Recently, Lulu adopted Outback to please Rocco after learning that he had requested Obrecht for the same. Since Lulu coaxed Carly to turn Obrecht out of Metro Court, the doctor might have adopted the dog later. However, Lulu will likely find Outback too tough to handle.

Meanwhile, Lulu is slated to receive some news that will upset her. Whether that involves Rocco, Brook Lynn, or Dante remains to be seen. It may be that she learns about Dante’s latest collaboration with BLQ.

Elsewhere, Lulu and Obrecht will meet soon. They may revisit their difficult past with each other. That will likely bring up Britt and Rocco’s references. They may not forego their dislike for each other any time soon.

Tune in to General Hospital to watch the display of emotions as past meets present during the week of August 18, 2025.