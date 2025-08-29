General Hospital spoilers for the next week from September 1 to 5, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025, promise a tense and emotional time in Port Charles. A shocking act of violence sets off a chain reaction. The week starts with a Labor Day encore before new episodes return with fresh drama and unsettling twists.

Carly issues a new warning, Sonny is forced to share grim news, and Michael finds himself dismayed by a troubling development. Meanwhile, Elizabeth shows her support for Willow and her decisions, even when others are against her.

Lucas also chimes in with a word of caution. Portia announces something that could have far-reaching consequences, and Nina takes a risky step that may backfire.

A crime scene investigation rocks the town, leaving Trina shaken and Anna, Dante, and Chase working overtime to track suspects. By week’s end, Jason is left stunned, Alexis floored, and Josslyn and Vaughn in grave danger, as Brennan tightens his grip through manipulation.

Monday, September 1, 2025: Encore episode airs

General Hospital kicks off the week with a special encore in observance of Labor Day. The rebroadcast revisits the January 31, 2025, episode, where Ric and Ava make a plea while Dante confronts Anna.

Brook Lynn finds Cody, Laura provides Lulu food for thought, and Brad causes trouble with a totally outrageous request.

This repeat telecast previews the week to come, reminding the audience of the ongoing conflicts fueling the drama in Port Charles.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025: A violent twist and grim news

A shocking act of violence shakes Port Charles and leaves everyone on edge. Carly issues another warning following her earlier threats against Drew, determined to make herself heard. Elizabeth steps in to support Willow, showing where she stands.

Meanwhile, Michael receives troubling news that leaves him shaken. Sonny delivers grim updates, adding to the unease in Port Charles after the violent event.

Wednesday, September 3, 2025: Confidences and cautions

The fallout carries over midweek as Lucas takes Elizabeth aside to warn her about an ominous situation.

Meanwhile, Portia announces news that has far-reaching implications for several individuals around her.

Anna and Dante are drawn into immediate action when they answer a 911 call. Brook Lynn offers support for Michael, giving him someone to talk to as he grapples with recent difficulties and the uncertain future that awaits him.

Thursday, September 4, 2025: Crime Investigation and risky moves

Shockwaves ripple throughout town as the news of yet another crime reaches Port Charles.

Anna and Chase start investigating, interviewing suspects, and attempting to get to the bottom of the crime. Trina is shaken to her very core by the disturbing developments.

Nina, on the other hand, makes a potentially disastrous choice that may have future implications. Meanwhile, Curtis comes clean and talks to Jordan, deciding to reveal intimate details as the gravity of the situation continues to build and spread.

Friday, September 5, 2025: Shocking revelations and life-or-death stakes

The week ends on a string of jaw-dropping twists. Jason, seldom stunned, is left dazed by a revelation. Josslyn and Vaughn live in fear for their safety as they find themselves suddenly in imminent danger.

Brennan seizes the chance to manipulate Anna, pulling her further under his control.

At the same time, Alexis is stunned by a revelation. Michael uncovers new information that could change everything, leaving Friday’s cliffhanger packed with uncertainty.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.