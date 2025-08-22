General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 25 to 29, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025, hint at a dramatic combination of medical emergencies, family conflict, and realignments in Port Charles. Maxie's condition is still center stage, with her family and loved ones holding their breaths for even more heart-wrenching news that will potentially alter everything.

In the meantime, Ric receives a sudden shock, Alexis flies into a rage, and Ava argues about something that cannot be ignored. Sibling rivalry peaks as sisters Molly and Kristina's long-standing feud reaches its climax, and Drew continues to use Michael as a pawn in their competition.

Elsewhere, there is a glimmer of hope for Brook Lynn, Portia steps over the line, and Sonny provides comfort amidst the turmoil. By the end of the week, Britt becomes suspicious, Carly is offered a proposition, and Trina goes to Kai for guidance after making an important discovery.

With secrets revealed, confrontations brewing, and new relationships developing, the drama in Port Charles is not slowing down.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 25, 2025 –August 29, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 - Difficult news for Maxie’s loved ones and Ric’s shock

Maxie’s medical crisis worsens as her loved ones receive difficult news, leaving Spinelli and others shaken. Ric is caught off guard by a major shock, while Martin sits down with Laura to bring her up to speed on unfolding matters.

Alexis, already under pressure, loses her temper when her buttons are pushed. Meanwhile, Jason makes a request, which may be tied to his recent sighting of Britt, raising questions about her next moves.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Ava issues a warning, and Cody opens up

Ava issues a warning, and given her history, it should be taken seriously. Lucy makes the questionable choice of confiding in Sidwell, which could have unintended consequences.

Brennan finds himself conflicted, possibly linked to the recent situation involving Joss.

Meanwhile, Michael meets with Molly, setting up new family dynamics, while Cody has a candid and open conversation with Dante, furthering their friendship and trust.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Molly confronts Kristina as Portia grows concerned

Portia notices something that does not sit well with her, sparking concern. Willow makes an offer, though the details remain under wraps.

Gio and Marco discover they share more common ground than expected, hinting at a potential shift in their relationship.

Family tensions flare as Molly confronts Kristina, leading to a heated clash between the sisters.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn finds reason to feel encouraged, offering a rare glimmer of optimism amid the week’s conflicts.

Thursday, August 28, 2025 -Sonny offers reassurance, and Drew pressures Michael

Sonny steps in to offer reassurance during a turbulent time. Trina makes a discovery that alters her perspective and pushes her closer to a new path.

Dante and Gio manage to find a way to connect, a long-awaited development after recent family strains.

At the same time, Portia crosses a line, adding fuel to simmering tensions. Drew puts increasing pressure on Michael, escalating their already tense relationship.

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Britt becomes suspicious, and Carly receives an offer

Britt becomes increasingly suspicious, raising alarms about what might be hidden beneath the surface. Stella voices her fears, shedding light on concerns that may have broader implications.

Trina turns to Kai for help following her discovery, pulling him back into her orbit.

Elizabeth is caught off guard and reacts with surprise, while Carly receives an unexpected offer that could change her next steps.

The week closes with several unresolved threads and heightened stakes across Port Charles.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.