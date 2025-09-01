General Hospital spoilers: Carly issues a warning, Elizabeth sides with Willow, and Sonny delivers grim news amid a long-awaited reunion

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital is set to return from its Labor Day break with a high-stakes episode on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, bringing major fallout and emotional confrontations to Port Charles. The week begins with Sonny Corinthos facing a grim discovery after Danny and Rocco stumble upon a body at the docks, which turns out to be Judge Eva Heran.

This shocking development adds fresh complications to Michael’s custody battle with Willow. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer takes aim at Willow’s choices, warning that her reliance on Drew Cain could only bring more chaos.

On the other hand, Elizabeth Baldwin stands firmly by Willow, framing her as Drew’s victim rather than an accomplice.

As tensions mount, Trina Robinson pushes for a bold plan to save her mother, while Drew continues stirring conflict across town, setting the stage for more clashes.

General Hospital spoilers for September 2, 2025

Sonny delivers grim news

The drama kicks off when Danny and Rocco stumble upon a body at the docks. Sonny soon realizes it belongs to Judge Eva Heran, whose death raises questions about who silenced her and why.

This discovery directly impacts Michael, who is already caught up in a tense custody battle.

Sonny will be the one to break the news, leaving Michael with fresh concerns about how this twist could complicate his case.

The fallout from the judge’s death sets the tone for the rest of the week as suspicions grow about who is responsible.

Carly issues a warning

Carly grows frustrated with Willow’s willingness to stay tied to Drew in the hopes of regaining custody of her children.

During a tense exchange, Carly makes it clear that she sees Willow as responsible for her own choices and warns her about the destructive path she is on.

Carly’s perspective contrasts sharply with Elizabeth’s, setting up a clash of viewpoints over whether Willow is being manipulated or enabling Drew’s behavior.

Carly’s warning underscores the strain in the custody battle and Willow’s deteriorating situation.

Elizabeth sides with Willow

As Carly is critical of Willow, Elizabeth comes in and defends her, saying that Drew is the one who is working the situation. Elizabeth considers Willow a victim rather than an accomplice and stands by her side even amidst the danger.

Elizabeth also complains about Drew's actions and the cost they would bear for everyone involved.

This underlines Elizabeth's friendship and loyalty to Willow, even when others shut her out.

Michael and Kristina’s agreement

Michael is informed by Kristina that she did not support Willow in court but instead labeled her as an unfit mother. Instead of being angry, Michael is grateful for Kristina's loyalty and confesses that he feels the same way about Willow being an unfit mother.

He thinks Willow needs to be held accountable for her actions, especially for joining forces with Drew.

The siblings’ conversation reveals how fractured Willow’s support system has become.

Michael’s stance adds tension to the custody fight, as he prepares to face Drew’s manipulation and the fallout of Judge Heran’s shocking death.

Trina seeks Kai’s help

Away from the custody turmoil, Trina devises her own plan to save her mother from Drew’s ongoing blackmail. She approaches Kai, hoping he will search for and destroy the evidence Drew is holding over Portia.

This act highlights Trina’s determination and willingness to act independently to protect her family.

However, Kai’s involvement remains uncertain, and whether he will agree to help is left hanging.

This storyline adds to the growing list of characters caught in Drew’s orbit and sets the stage for potential confrontations as Trina takes matters into her own hands.

