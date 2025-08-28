General Hospital spoilers: Britt grows suspicious, Stella voices fears, Trina seeks Kai’s help, and Carly faces an unexpected offer

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 29, 2025, preview another dramatic episode filled with tension, shifting alliances, and difficult choices in Port Charles. At the Five Poppies Resort, Britt Westbourne begins to grow suspicious, raising questions about who or what has caught her attention.

Meanwhile, Stella Henry, recently arrested on medical insurance fraud charges, voices her fears as she faces the possibility of prison time. Back in town, Trina Robinson turns to Kai Taylor for help, hoping he can step up and provide support as her family struggles with Drew Cain’s actions.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer receives an unexpected offer that could significantly impact the ongoing battles surrounding her loved ones.

Britt Westbourne grows suspicious

At the Five Poppies Resort, Britt Westbourne begins to grow uneasy. Though it is not indicated precisely what makes her suspicious, the doctor could be piecing things together about what is taking place around her.

With shady dealings afoot and her connection to Port Charles hanging over her, Britt's instincts might lead her even more towards discovering what is really going on.

Her suspicion can also come into play in what unfolds for Vaughn and Josslyn, who are still being held captive and anxiously wish someone would discover them.

Stella Henry voices her fears

Stella Henry continues to face fallout from her arrest on medical insurance fraud charges. Still at the police station, Stella confides in Jordan Ashford, admitting her fears about losing her freedom and the impact her situation will have on her family.

She also urges Jordan to intervene with Curtis Ashford, insisting that Jordan is the only one he will listen to. Stella’s predicament weighs heavily on her loved ones, leaving Trina Robinson determined to seek help in finding a way to clear her.

Trina Robinson turns to Kai Taylor

Determined to fight for her family, Trina Robinson turns to Kai Taylor for assistance. With Stella’s arrest tied to Drew Cain’s schemes, Trina hopes Kai can step up and help expose the truth.

This moment offers Kai a chance at redemption after previous conflicts with Trina and her family.

Meanwhile, Trina has a tense confrontation with Portia Robinson, who seems to place blame on her daughter for the fallout with Drew. A preview shows Trina demanding answers, asking in disbelief, “This whole thing with Drew is my fault?!”

Willow Tait and Elizabeth Baldwin clash

At the hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin is taken aback when Willow Tait shares her reasoning for reconnecting with Drew Cain. Willow insists that Drew is her best chance to regain custody of her children, despite Liz’s concerns about his actions.

Meanwhile, Harrison Chase delivers important information related to Willow, adding another layer of complication to her already difficult situation.

As the tension escalates, Curtis Ashford also issues another warning to Drew, making it clear that his actions are creating more enemies by the day.

Carly Spencer receives an offer

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Carly Spencer receives an unexpected offer. Details about the source or content of the offer remain under wraps, but given the current conflicts surrounding Drew and Michael Corinthos, it could have significant consequences.

Carly continues to be drawn into the custody and legal battles that threaten her family, and this new development may force her to make another difficult decision. As the week closes out, her involvement ensures that the battle lines between Drew and those opposing him will only deepen moving forward.

