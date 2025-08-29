General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 29, 2025): Chase reveals a secret, Curtis issues a warning, and Joss faces danger

Josslyn, Chase and Curtis from General Hospital

The expected mob clash is stepping up to engulf innocent lives on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline. With both Sonny and Sidwell seeking out Judge Heran, there may be lives lost in town. Moreover, Drew continues to hurt the townspeople cornering them. This may have dire consequences in future.

A promo video released by General Hospital Preview, a YouTube channel, for the episode of August 29, 2025, shows glimpses of upcoming arcs. Detective Chase is seen opining about Willow in a scene:

“There’s something you need to know about Willow Tait.”

While his audience is not visible, Chase may be praising Willow as a loving mother. Meanwhile, Curtis is seen challenging Congressman Drew in the latter’s office. He says:

“You need to end this while you still can.”

Curtis’s statement seems like a veiled threat as he asks the Congressman to step back on Stella’s case. Elsewhere, the young WSB agents are tied up in a room at Five Poppies. Josslyn is heard asking someone:

“Please, can you help us get out of here?”

She is requesting a visitor in the room to help them escape. Some of the other arcs for the episode on the long-running ABC daily soap involve Willow’s declaration, Elizabeth’s shock, Trina’s query, and Stella’s request for Jordan.

General Hospital: Significant events to watch out for on August 29, 2025

As mentioned before, the YouTube channel named above came up with a teaser for the upcoming episode on August 29, 2025. The video begins with Detective Chase wanting to share his opinion about Willow Tait. He seems ready to regale his listener with secret intel about Willow.

Meanwhile, the subject of Chase’s discussion is seen talking to a colleague, Elizabeth, in the next scene. Willow informs Liz that she believes an allegiance with Drew will be her best option if she wants to get her children back. Elizabeth looks visibly surprised in the General Hospital teaser.

The promo video moves on to show Curtis confronting Drew. Continuing with their clash from the previous episode, the Aurora CEO asks the Congressman to back off from framing Aunt Stella. While Drew may claim payback for breaking up his wedding, Curtis may threaten his rival with upcoming retribution.

The next frame of the General Hospital teaser shows Trina standing up to her mother’s accusations. She questions Portia whether all the Drew problem stemmed from her. By the look of things, Portia may have blamed Trina as the cause for all issues they are facing now, including Stella’s arrest. However, Trina may feel hurt that her mother is piling the guilt on her.

Meanwhile, Stella is shown requesting Jordan to have a talk. She insists that “he” will only listen to Jordan. Stella may be asking Jordan to talk the Congressman out of his dirty trick. Alternatively, she may be urging Jordan to get help from someone who may listen to her, such as Sidwell.

The following scene on the General Hospital promo video finds Josslyn requesting someone to help set them free as Vaughn looks on at the listener. Since she is not likely to make such a polite request to Jason, it may be Britt.

If Britt stumbles into the room where the two young agents are held hostage, she may be concerned about them. She may also remember Josslyn as Carly’s daughter, whom she had saved years ago. Whether she figures they are the WSB agents remains to be seen.

The last scene of the promo shows Carly declaring that it is the end of the line. She may be replying to Drew after he details Michael’s position on the Judge bribery situation. However, Michael’s mother will likely side with her son and shoo Drew off.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch Drew threatening Carly with Michael’s lost case as Willow stuns Elizabeth with her decision.