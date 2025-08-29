General Hospital recap (August 29, 2025): Britt’s discovery, Willow’s decision, and a shocking death rock Port Charles

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the Friday, August 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital, secrets unravel, alliances break off, and dangerous discoveries are made. At The Five Poppies, Britt wakes up with a hangover and stumbles upon a shocking scene after outsmarting Tomas, while Joss and Vaughn’s fate hangs in the balance.

In Port Charles, Carly warns Danny and Rocco about the dangers of being around Drew, who continues to tighten his grip with threats and manipulations. Meanwhile, Willow stuns Liz with her decision to reunite with Drew in hopes of regaining her children, even as Chase tries to advocate for her case.

Portia’s affair with Isaiah leads to a painful truth-telling session with Trina, who finally learns why her parents have been at war with Drew.

As Curtis clashes with Drew, Kai sees the villain for who he truly is, while a judge’s sudden death raises more questions. Tensions peak when Carly delivers a chilling warning.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 29, 2025

At The Five Poppies, Britt wakes up with a hangover and blames Jason. She dresses and receives a call from Pascal, who angrily orders her to report to the lab. Before leaving, she takes a key card and hides Jason’s burner phone in a keepsake box.

At the lab, she finds Pascal and Tomas in the hall and grows suspicious when Pascal shouts that it is none of her business. Later, she tricks Tomas into leaving his post and unlocks the guarded door, where she is stunned to find Joss and Vaughn tied up.

At Carly’s office, she tells Rocco and Danny that summer is over and encourages them to return next year as lifeguards. Danny reveals that Drew served them with restraining orders to keep them away from Scout. Carly advises them against seeing her, knowing Drew will use it against them.

Elsewhere, Chase meets Judge Herrin at Bobbie’s. He pleads for Willow, but the judge insists the ruling is final, though improvement at the next hearing could change visitation rights.

After Chase leaves, the judge secretly calls someone to warn that a detective is asking about the Corinthos case.

At the hospital, Willow tells Liz she is getting back together with Drew. Liz is shocked, reminding her that Drew cost her custody of her kids.

Willow insists she knows his power and believes he is her only chance to get them back. Liz warns her she is selling her soul, but Willow is resolute.

In Portia’s office, she and Isaiah give in to passion, then regret being intimate at work. When Trina walks in, Isaiah leaves, and Trina demands answers about Drew. Portia admits she altered Heather’s test results to keep her imprisoned, and Drew discovered it, leading to his blackmail. Trina finally learns the truth and embraces her mother.

At Drew’s office, Kai overhears him taunting Curtis about Stella’s imprisonment. Curtis vows he will see Drew dead before letting him destroy his family. After Curtis storms off, Drew pretends innocence to Kai, who later secretly checks on the Stella case.

At the PCPD, Stella confides to Jordan that she fears Curtis will act against Drew. Alexis secures Stella’s bail, and Curtis insists Drew will never stop.

Back in Carly’s office, Drew arrives, sparking a tense confrontation over Scout and Michael’s custody battle. Carly warns him to back off, but Drew gloats about his control. Liz walks in just as Carly threatens to kill him if he harms Michael.

Meanwhile, at the pier, Rocco and Danny take Jason’s speedboat out and discover Judge Herrin’s body floating in the water.

The episode ends with Britt shaken by Joss’s plea for help and Kai aligning himself with Trina against Drew.

Watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.