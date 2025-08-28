General Hospital recap (August 28, 2025): Stella faces legal trouble, Michael clashes with Drew, and Gio struggles on Camilla’s birthday

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the Thursday, August 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital, several characters face personal conflicts and legal troubles. At the station, Stella’s arrest rattles her loved ones, with Alexis working to protect her rights while Trina suspects Drew of orchestrating the case against her aunt.

Meanwhile, Sonny vows retribution, and Sidwell fumes when Marco’s misstep threatens their larger plans. Curtis and Portia’s marriage hits a breaking point as accusations and old wounds resurface, pushing Curtis closer to walking away.

At Aurora, Drew attempts to blackmail Michael into a custody deal, sparking concerns that Sonny could be framed in the judge bribery scheme.

Elsewhere, Dante and Gio share a moment of connection on Camilla’s birthday, while Brook Lynn and Tracy reflect on the boy’s place in their lives. By the end of the day, passion, betrayal, and threats set the stage for escalating confrontations.

At the police station, Brook Lynn meets Dante and tells him about her run-in with Gio at the church. She explains that Gio is struggling because it’s Camilla’s birthday and believes he needs his father now more than ever. Dante admits Gio hasn’t forgiven him for lashing out and blaming him for Rocco’s drinking. He says he has something to take care of and leaves.

Inside the interrogation room, Stella refuses to speak to a fraud agent without her attorney. Alexis soon arrives with Sonny and Trina, demanding to see her client.

Alexis goes in and points out that the agents failed to get the necessary signatures on legal forms.

She reassures Stella, who fears she is going to jail, that the arrest is about who she is rather than what she has done.

After Alexis steps out, Trina comforts her aunt while Alexis and Sonny vent about Drew’s role in the ordeal. Sonny promises Drew will face consequences.

At Wyndemere, Marco confesses to his father that he told Drew about the bribed judge. Sidwell is furious, explaining he planned to use that information strategically against Sonny, but Marco’s actions have derailed his scheme.

Marco insists he wanted Sonny to feel loss, but Sidwell warns they now have to deal with the fallout.

Elsewhere, Martin informs Tracy that Drew is behind Stella’s trouble. Tracy blames Martin for running his mouth, while Martin blames her for starting the chain of events with his back issues.

Despite agreeing that Stella needs help, they refuse to work together. Brook Lynn later joins Tracy, explaining she visited the station for Dante and Gio.

At the hospital, Curtis confronts Portia over her jealous remarks about Jordan. Their fight escalates as Curtis accuses her of lying throughout their relationship, while Portia insists his faith lies with Jordan.

Curtis says he tried to move past her lies for the sake of family, but Portia claims he never fought for them. Curtis walks out, declaring their marriage over. Later, Isaiah comforts a distraught Portia, leading to a passionate kiss.

Back at Aurora, Drew pressures Michael to accept shared custody of Wiley and Amelia, threatening to expose Sonny’s supposed judge bribery. Michael refuses and accuses Drew of fabricating evidence.

Afterward, Drew calls Kai to track down Carly, while Michael summons Sonny. Sonny assures Michael he never bribed the judge, but admits someone else might have.

At the church, Gio reflects on his birthday and memories with his late mother. Dante arrives, and they share a tense but heartfelt conversation about family and forgiveness.

Gio admits he cannot move past his pain, though he asks Dante what might have been had he known the truth earlier.

The episode ends with Curtis confronting Drew, warning him to end his attacks on their family or face the consequences of his actions.

