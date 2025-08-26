General Hospital recap (August 26, 2025): Ava, Kristina and Alexis cover up Ric’s assault as Joss makes a risky move

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital packs in suspense and emotional turmoil on August 26, 2025, as characters wrestle with betrayal, guilt, and survival. In Croatia, Joss finds herself in grave danger as Pascal interrogates her.

He forces her to choose either protecting Vaughn or giving up Brennan’s secrets, ultimately putting her loyalty to the test.

Back in Port Charles, Brennan and Anna clash over their past mistakes and Joss’s future, while Colette schemes behind the scenes.

At the same time, tensions escalate at Alexis’ home when Ava, Kristina, and Alexis are forced into an uneasy alliance after Ric is left unconscious, raising the stakes for all three women.

Meanwhile, Molly seeks out Michael for advice as she struggles with the fallout from Kristina and Cody’s actions, and Cody confides in Dante about his mistakes and growing feelings for Molly.

The day ends with shocking developments, leaving multiple lives hanging in the balance.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 26, 2025

In Croatia, Joss is tied up in an empty room as Pascal confronts her. She claims she is on her honeymoon and that her capture is a mistake, but Pascal throws a dossier at her and calls her “Agent Jacks,” insisting she has no husband.

When Joss asks what he wants, Pascal presses her for information about Brennan and this location.

Joss says she is not on Brennan’s need-to-know list, and Pascal warns that makes her disposable. Joss bargains for Vaughn’s safety in exchange for talking.

At the same time, Brennan is in his office reviewing files when Anna calls him from a bar, intoxicated, demanding an update.

He chastises her for discussing Joss in public. After she hangs up, Colette enters and argues that agents being out of contact for twelve hours means the mission should be called off.

Brennan rejects her authority, and when she pushes further, he threatens her.

Brennan later meets Anna at the bar, where she vents about Maxie and Joss. She accuses the WSB of destroying lives, while Brennan blames Anna’s past choices.

Their heated exchange centers on Joss’s future and Anna’s demand that Brennan act as a human being rather than a WSB agent. Meanwhile, Colette breaks into Brennan’s office to access his safe.

Back in Croatia, Vaughn is dragged in and tortured by Pascal’s men for information. When he refuses to cooperate, Joss agrees to give up Brennan’s safe code if they stop hurting him.

She provides the code, and Pascal and his men leave. Vaughn angrily tells Joss she should have let him die and calls them both traitors.

In Port Charles, Lucy dines with Sidwell at The Metro Court. Distraught over Maxie’s collapse and its impact on Deception, Lucy fears Erica Kane will exploit the situation.

Sidwell urges her to stay strong, proposes solutions, and even invites her to Wyndemere. Lucy declines, choosing instead to check on Mac and Felicia.

Elsewhere, Molly meets with Michael at the bar. She worries about Drew and her mother’s public confrontation with him.

Their talk shifts to Kristina and Cody, with Molly feeling manipulated. Michael advises her to hear Kristina out and consider Cody’s intentions.

At the stables, Dante brings Cody beer and encouragement. Cody confesses his mistakes with Kristina and Ava and admits his growing feelings for Molly. He believes he has ruined his chance with her.

Meanwhile, at Alexis’ home, Ava checks Ric’s pulse after striking him. Alexis arrives, horrified, while Kristina insists they cannot involve the police. The three women argue but ultimately agree to cover it up.

Later, Ric is shown restrained and gagged in a dark room, alive but captive.

