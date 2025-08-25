General Hospital recap (August 25, 2025): Ava lashes out at Ric, Alexis battles Drew, and Maxie’s family says goodbye

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Monday, August 25, 2025, tensions in General Hospital reach a breaking point as secrets and confrontations give way to violence. Cody finally admits to Molly that Kristina paid him to distract Ava, leaving Molly furious and Ava vowing to deal with him later.

At Alexis’ home, Kristina argues with Ric over her past actions, and as he berates her, Ava arrives. Their clash escalates until Ava lashes out and strikes Ric. Meanwhile, Alexis and Drew’s custody battle grows uglier when she is served with a restraining order, leading to a heated public showdown over Scout’s future.

At the hospital, Lucas delivers devastating news that Maxie must be transferred to Boston for specialized care, prompting an emotional series of goodbyes from her family and friends. Elsewhere, Jason makes a desperate plea for Britt to leave with him, but she pushes him away despite their unresolved feelings.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 25, 2025

The day begins at the Quartermaine stables, where Molly walks in on Cody kissing Ava. Shocked, she turns to leave, but Cody begs her to stop and insists he is doing it for her. He quickly puts on a shirt and explains that he was never truly interested in Ava.

Molly calls him a gigolo, but Ava denies paying him. Cody reveals that Kristina paid him to keep Ava away from Ric. Ava storms off, while Molly warns Cody not to do her any more favors. At Alexis’ home, Ric arrives to see Alexis, but instead finds Kristina. She confronts him about blackmailing her mother after she cut his brake lines.

Ric lashes out, calling it attempted murder. Kristina admits her mistake but accuses Ric of pitting her against Molly. In anger, she grabs a letter opener but sets it down. Ava appears, accusing Kristina of manipulating them. Ric declares the blackmail is over, but as tensions rise, Ava seethes at Ric’s betrayal over money and strikes him with a decorative globe, leaving him bloodied and motionless.

Meanwhile, Alexis meets Drew at the Port Charles Grill to discuss Scout. She is served with papers revealing Drew has obtained a restraining order against her. He tells her that Danny, Rocco, Kristina, and Molly are also being served.

Alexis and Drew trade heated words, with Alexis accusing him of cruelty and Drew vowing Scout will never see her again until she is 18. Their argument grows loud enough for Martin and Laura, dining nearby, to overhear. Molly arrives, siding with her mother and telling Drew that Sam would hate him for his actions. Drew storms off, refusing to listen.

At the hospital, Lucas informs Maxie’s loved ones that she remains in a coma and must be transferred to Mass General in Boston, where she can receive advanced care. Spinelli pleads for her to stay, but Lucas assures Felicia and Mac that it is the best option. Felicia reluctantly agrees.

Loved ones gather to say goodbye. Spinelli sits with Maxie, urging her to fight. Lulu, Brook Lynn, and the children arrive to offer their support. James gives Maxie his father’s police badge, telling her he loves her. Felicia and Mac also share emotional farewells before Lucas prepares to move her.

Elsewhere, Britt confronts Jason in Croatia, accusing him of flirting with Greta. Jason insists it was part of his plan and begs her to leave with him. Britt refuses, admitting it hurts too much to see him. Jason presses a burner phone into her hand, promising to come if she calls.

The episode closes with Lucas transporting Maxie to Boston as her loved ones look on in tears, while Ava stands over Ric, shaken by what she has done.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.