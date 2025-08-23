General Hospital Weekly Update (August 18-22, 2025): Maxie’s Collapse, Drew’s Scheme, and Joss’s First Kill

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital has been winning hearts for the past decades. Fans were glued to their screens from August 18 to August 22, 2025. This past week was full of unexpected news, emotional fights, and situations that put people's lives in danger. The week was mostly about Maxie's sudden breakdown, Drew's sneaky plans, and then there was Joss still struggling to cope with her kill. Throughout the week, these five episodes had new twists leading to the next part of their favorite characters' lives.

The story was based on the ongoing problems of a few main characters. Maxie's health got worse, and her family and friends were waiting for news with bated breath.

Drew's attempt to blackmail Sonny and his subsequent charges against Michael made things worse. When Joss was in a dangerous situation, she made a choice that would change her life. These events gave way to serious tension to rise and alliances to become more complicated in Port Charles.

General Hospital recap (August 18-22, 2025): Things to know about the incidents throughout the week

Drew’s blackmail and betrayal come to the scene

Drew’s actions took a darker turn as he blackmailed Sonny. He demanded that Sonny sell the piers and leave town, or he would press charges against Michael. This led to a confrontation, with ADA Turner overhearing the blackmail attempt.

Drew’s scheming didn’t stop there, as he filed charges against Michael, hoping to destroy him. His attempts to manipulate the situation ultimately backfired, as he lost the support of some key allies. Martin, who was initially backing Drew, turned against him and refused to sign a statement that could incriminate Michael, leading Drew to fire him.

Joss’s first Kill and Vaughn’s betrayal

When Joss shot a hitman at the Five Poppies, she put herself in a dangerous situation to save Vaughn from being strangled. Vaughn then killed the killer by putting a pillow over his head. The two then got rid of the body to hide the crime. Joss was shaken by what she had done and had a hard time accepting it.

Pascal, on the other hand, revealed Vaughn's true identity as an agent. This put Joss in a bad spot because she had to deal with the fallout from what she did and Vaughn's betrayal at the same time. Joss's cover was blown, and she had to figure out what to do next in this deadly game.

Maxie collapses after applying cream

Maxie fell down after putting on a strange cream during her guest appearance on Home & Heart, which was one of the most shocking things to happen this week. Her family rushed to General Hospital when they heard about her sudden health crisis, which was linked to a heart attack.

Maxie's health was deteriorating. Everyone was worried that she might go into a coma. Her family and friends, including Lulu and Laura, stayed by her side. They kept their hopes high for her recovery. The family had a hard time dealing with the idea of losing her.

Numerous dramas went on in the General Hospital episodes that aired from August 18 to 22, 2025. Now, fans are awaiting the upcoming incidents taking place in Port Charles. Characters are at their lowest points, so anything can happen now.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.