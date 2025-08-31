General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 1 to 5, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and some interesting plot points will be unraveled. According to the spoilers, Carly Spencer will not spend her time sympathizing with Willow Tait, and Michael Corinthos will tell Kristina Corinthos Davis about how Willow and Drew Cain Quartermaine should fix their mess.

Meanwhile, Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri will find a floating body in the docks, and a murder investigation will unfold. In addition to these developments, Elizabeth Baldwin will realize that something is wrong regarding Ric Lansing, who had gone missing. She would worry since Ric represented Willow.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025

1. Carly Spencer will have a conversation with Elizabeth Baldwin and discuss details about Willow Tait and her messed-up relationship with Drew Cain Quartermaine

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Carly Spencer will not be sympathetic to Willow Tait, unlike Elizabeth Baldwin. The two of them would have a conversation with each other, and Carly would focus on the fact that Willow needs to fix her unhealthy relationship with Drew Cain Quartermaine alone. While Elizabeth would pin the blame on Drew for his continued manipulation, Carly would assert that it had been Willow’s fault to trust Drew blindly.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos will talk to Kristina Corinthos Davis and tell her that it was Willow’s duty to face the consequences of her actions. Willow will meet Chase at the hospital and tell him that she has come up with a way of getting her kids back somehow, but Chase will not approve of her plan.

2. Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri will chance upon an upturned body in the docks, and an investigation will follow to locate the details of the corpse

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that a crime scene investigation will unfold after Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri mistakenly come across a corpse floating in the dock water. Spoilers hint that if the bodies of Colette Moreau and Jenz Sidwell are involved, the World Security Bureau will be the one conducting the investigation.

Jack Brennan will also get involved in a mysterious situation surrounding Colette Moreau while also trying to keep track of Vaughn and Josslyn Jack’s situation in Croatia.

3. Elizabeth Baldwin will realize that Ric Lansing’s whereabouts are fishy and try to link his being missing with his representation of Willow Tait in the courtroom

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers hint that Elizabeth Baldwin will have a feeling that something was wrong regarding Ric Lansing going missing. Ric’s sudden disappearance will make Elizabeth get worried since she knew he represented Willow Tait in the court of law. Willow will also be taken aback and might end up being forced to hire another lawyer for the custody battle she was in the middle of with Michael Corinthos.

Nina Reeves will be extremely angry with Ric, and Ava Jerome will be shocked to learn about Ric leaving Nina.

Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream on Hulu.