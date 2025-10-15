From Ashley Graham to Sarah Jessica Parker to TWICE: Celebrities who attended Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Iris Law, Luna Yohannan, Quenlin Blackwell, Summer Dirx, Gabriela Moura, Tzuyu, Josey Muckosky, Nayeon, Barbie Ferreira, Momo, Yoon Young Bae, Jihyo, Daniella Halfon and Sunisa Lee walk the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Hollywood's finest converged at the Brooklyn Navy Yard to celebrate Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025. Several stars walked the pink carpet hosted by celebrated designer Law Roach.

Ashley Graham, who debuted at the iconic show in 2024, returned to the runway dressed in black lingerie with lace detailing and large feathered wings cascading down her back.





Her makeup consisted of soft blush and glossy lips. Her blowout hairstyle framed her face. She paired the look with black strappy sandals and smiled on the runway.

The plus-size model stated in an interview with PEOPLE that she was excited to see different models represented on the runway:

"I am feeling really excited. I'm not nervous, and everything's very secure. We're not going to have anything pop out, which makes me feel good so I can strut it, and I'm honestly more excited just for the full representation that's going to happen during the show."

Sarah Jessica Parker, TWICE, and other Hollywood celebrities stunned on the red carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker looked chic on the pink carpet of the Victoria’s Secret show, dressed in a black Alexander Wang dress, a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and shoes from her eponymous shoe brand.

In an interview with Law Roach, she described VS as a brand that “has played a role in a lot of our lives.”:

"I probably have probably the same history with Victoria's Secret that most civilians do which is it's sort of this fantasy. And whether you fit in or not, in reality, doesn't matter. It's a longtime brand that's played a role in a lot of our lives for a really, really long time."

Four members of the K-pop girl group TWICE, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo and Momo looked exquisite on the pink carpet dressed in a black and white theme.

Tzuyu rocked a cutout white number while her three bandmates played with different designs in black.

Nayeon wore a cutout black dress while Momo opted for a striped three-piece suit. Jihyo rocked a sheer lace outfit. The group made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the show.

While the rest of the group couldn’t make it to New York, four members entertained the crowd with some of their hits— This Is For and Strategy.

Other artists who performed at the event included Missy Elliot, Madison Beer and Karol G. Legacy angels like Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel joined newcomers like Alex Consani and Paloma Elsesser on the runway.

The lineup of guests included Aariana Rose Philip, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dylan Sprouse, Jordyn Woods, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Iris Kendall.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.