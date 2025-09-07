Former contestants share their opinions on Rachel Reilly's unexpected elimination from Big Brother 27

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Season 27 of Big Brother sparked outrage among fans after Rachel Reilly was eliminated from the show in a surprise White Locust twist on September 5, 2025.

It was a non-elimination segment, where the contestants had to play a safety chain competition.

According to the game's rules, a player had to complete an individual task within a specified time frame and then select the next player.

However, each time a player entered the challenge, the allotted time got decreased.

The contestant who was unable to complete the task within the given time was eliminated. In this case, it was Rachel.

Her departure did not fare well with Big Brother fans as well as former contestants of the CBS show.

They felt Rachel’s exit was unfair as it was not the result of a house vote.

As a result, they expressed their frustration on social media, with many demanding the cancellation of the show.

Former contestants also shared their opinions, criticizing production for introducing a twist in the jury phase of the contest.

Janelle Pierzina, Chelsie Baham, Cory Wurtenberger, Michael Bruner, Andy Herren, and more took to X to voice their disappointment.

Big Brother stars unite to condemn Rachel Reilly's surprise elimination from season 27

Big Brother star Janelle took to X on September 6, 2025, to express how unhappy she was with the sudden turn of events.

She commended Rachel for returning to the game and appreciated her passion for reality TV contests.

Noting Rachel’s dedication, Janelle wondered why production needed to intervene in the competition with the twist.

“The game wasn’t broken! Why meddle? So many players this season had three opportunities for safety. HOH, Veto, and BlockBuster. Not to mention they get to campaign. Big Brother 27 didn’t deserve Rachel,” she wrote.

Season 26 winner Chelsie Baham also expressed her disappointment, saying it felt like she was “grieving” Rachel’s departure.

Chelsie shared a picture of herself with Rachel on X and confessed that the former champion was the reason her family and she started watching the show.

She also credited Rachel for influencing her gameplay.

According to Chelsie, Rachel was a “staple,” a “great player,” and an “even greater human.”

Big Brother season 25 star Cory Wurtenberger was another alum who was not fond of the way Rachel was removed from the show.

He took to X on September 6, 2025, and wrote:

“It’s genuinely so sad how my favorite show goes so far out of its way every single year to make itself worse and worse. They had such a good season on their hands and just actively decided to play roulette with it.”

Season 24 contestant Michael Bruner also expressed a similar sentiment on X on September 6.

He was sympathetic toward Rachel and hoped that it was not the end of her “BB journey.”

To him, Rachel’s elimination was similar to seeing someone’s dreams being crushed in an “unprecedented way.”

“Never nominated, never afraid, and always playing hard: she’s everything fans dream of in a player! I hope we can all take this anger and channel it towards getting her the AFP [America’s Favorite Houseguest] title she has earned this season! Thank you, Rachel, we love you,” he added.

Season 15 winner Andy Herren was equally unhappy with the turn of events. On September 6, he wrote on X that he was “gobsmacked.”

According to him, Rachel was the “frontrunner” and was playing the “best game she’s ever played.”

He was furious that someone like her had to go home due to a twist without an eviction vote, a Block Buster, or an exit interview.

Fans continue to express their disappointment with Rachel’s departure, criticizing CBS for introducing the twist.

Stay tuned for more updates.