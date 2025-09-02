Did Trump suffer a stroke? Alleged photo of the president's sickly left eye goes viral amid recent death hoax

President Donald Trump (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's health is the hottest topic among netizens, as last month, internet users noticed a dark patch on his hand, which was covered by a mismatched foundation.

Last week, again, netizens started speculating that the US President had passed away after noticing that he had not made any public appearances for some time. On Monday (September 1, 2025), the rumors were laid to rest as Trump was spotted leaving the White House to play golf with his grandchildren at a golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

The X users zoomed in on the photo and noticed that his left eye appeared to be droopy, and there was a noticeable lump between his eyes.

Look at Trumps left eye.

He’s definitely had a stroke. pic.twitter.com/mX2MB7IxBR — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 1, 2025

Netizens assumed that the President had allegedly suffered from a stroke. However, there have been no reports of him suffering from a stroke in recent times.

"I made a joke to my wife about how God should take all of Bruce Willis's pain and drop it on Trump, and the big man might actually have delivered," one netizen commented.

"Trump is definitely dead. Or is dying or has died and is continuing to die but it's hard to know for sure," another internet user added.

"Not only does it look like he's had a stroke it looks like something might be dripping from his nose. This may be the longest period that Trump hasn't talked to the press in years," another X user wrote.

Some netizens claimed that the photo had been altered using AI enhancement, and the President did not suffer from a stroke.

One user (@guscost) stated that they could not understand why people were celebrating his supposed stroke, as his passing would be the "worst possible thing" for the US.

"You could pick a random candid photo of anyone and say it looks like they have had a stroke. So desperate. Move on," one netizen wrote.

"I don't understand why you guys would be cheering this, it would be the single worst possible thing that could happen for you right now," another X user wrote.

"If you can't tell that photo has been altered, maybe you had the stroke," one user added.

Vice President JD Vance commented on Donald Trump's health

While the picture of Trump's foundation-covered hand was spreading on the internet last month, JD Vance told USA Today in an August 27, 2025, interview that the President was in "good shape" and was supposedly more energetic than younger people.

JD Vance then stated that if the 47th US President were to pass away, he would be ready to replace them, saying that he had received good "on-the-job training" in the last 200 days.

"I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," the Vice President stated.

The White House did not confirm the rumors of the alleged stroke. The President's son, Eric Trump, responded to the rumors on Sunday. He reposted his father's quote and called netizens "sick and twisted" for spreading rumors.