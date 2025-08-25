Did Southwest Airlines change its policy for plus size passengers? Details explored

A Southwest Airlines plane (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines has changed its policy for plus-size passengers. Their earlier policy allowed plus-size passengers to buy two seats at the price of one if they requested another seat at the airport counter.

If a plus-sized passenger bought two tickets online, they could get a refund for one ticket after the journey was complete. Now the policy has been changed.

Plus-size passengers would get the refund if there were at least one open seat on the flight. Along with this condition, the tickets must be bought from the same fare class, and the refund must be requested within 90 days of the flight.

According to the Daily Mail's August 23, 2025, report, the company could put the passenger on a later flight if they don't book another seat in advance. The plus-size person may also have to pay a walk-up fare, which can be hundreds of dollars.

Southwest Airlines released a statement, expressing that the plus-size passengers who "encroach upon the neighboring seat(s)" should buy two tickets. They also shared that the new policy would start in January 2026.

"Customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional, adjacent seat is available," the flight company stated.

The new policy was shared on X by netizens. The news garnered a mostly positive reaction from X users, as they appreciated the policy. Some netizens, however, wondered if Southwest Airlines had intentionally updated its policy to reduce demand in those demographics.

"I wonder if there are certain demographics that overindex as plus size and I wonder if reducing demand for Southwest seats from those demographics is the primary intent," one netizen wrote.

"If you take up two seats then yes you should buy two seats. And you will be far more comfortable then being compressed between arm rests in one," another X user wrote.

January 2026 onwards, Southwest Airlines would end its open-seating model

Southwest Airlines will be ending its popular open-seating model. Earlier, passengers could pick their seats after boarding,and it was on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, the company announced on its website that it would start assigning seating from January 27, 2026. Passengers who booked their flights before that would get open seating.

From next year, the air carrier will provide its customers with three seat options, standard seat, preferred seat, and extra legroom seat. Passengers can select their seats during booking. Otherwise, the airline will accommodate and auto-assign them. In that case, children aged 13 and under would be assigned to seats next to one adult from the passenger's party.

"For your comfort, we're introducing seat options that allow you to choose the experience you prefer. This includes options to select where you want to sit and upgrade to an Extra Legroom seat, giving you more choices when you travel with us," the company's website reads.

This year, Southwest Airlines also removed its two-bag fly-free policy

In May 2025, Southwest Airlines ended its two-bag fly-free policy. The policy had allowed passengers to carry two bags for free. Now they would have to pay $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. This policy applies to Basic, Choice, and Choice Preferred fares.

Choice Extra fares, Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members, and Getaways by Southwest Customers will continue to carry two bags for free as they are exempt from the new rule, as well as Hawaii residents who travel between the islands.

The A-List Members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card members can only carry the first checked bag for free, and they must pay for the second.

Passengers can pay at the ticket counter or at the self-tagging kiosks. Currently, Southwest Airlines only accepts physical credit cards at the airport.

