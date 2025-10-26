Did George Clooney just praise the thieves behind the Louvre robbery?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: George Clooney attends "The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

George Clooney has joked that he is proud of the thieves who recently made away with items from the Louvre Museum. The Ocean’s actor spoke with Variety on October 23, 2025, at his movie Jay Kelly premiere in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor popular for playing the ringleader of thieves in the Ocean’s franchise wondered if the robbers who pulled off a heist on the Louvre on October 19, 2025, would be caught before admitting that they had done a good job of covering their tracks:

"I wonder if they're going to catch these guys. "I mean, they seem to have done a pretty good job of getting away with it."

Clooney, who has pulled several heists of his own with his band of fictional friends in the Ocean's franchise, joked that he was impressed with the modus operandi of the gang:

"It was cool, though — I mean, eh, cool."

The actor quickly grew serious and condemned the actions of the thieves:

"I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys."

More details on the Louvre Museum heist

A shocking daytime heist occurred at the Louvre Museum on October 17, 2025. According to authorities, four people were involved in the heist. Two wore yellow vests and posed as museum workers, while the others rode scooters.

The thieves reportedly used small chainsaws and angle grinders to enter the targeted room while the museum was still open.

According to Reuters, an emerald necklace and earrings worn by Napoleon's second wife, as well as a tiara and large brooch once belonging to Empress Eugénie, were also stolen.

The Tiara was reportedly found broken outside the museum. The stolen jewels are allegedly worth more than $100 million USD.

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau spoke on the significance of the theft:

"It is important to remember that this damage is an economic damage, but it is nothing compared to the historical damage caused by this theft."

George Clooney told E! News that a new movie in the Ocean’s franchise will begin filming in 2026.