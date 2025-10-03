Did anyone win the Powerball last night? October 02, 2025, drawing results announced

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: Powerball tickets are for sale on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payout of $929.1 million. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, October 2, 2025, has been completed, and lottery officers have officially released the winning numbers. With a jackpot worth an estimated $175 million, players across the United States eagerly checked their tickets to see if they were holding the winning combination.

The winning figures for the October 2 draw were 4, 16, 27, 37, 45 and Powerball 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. These figures were drawn live during the listed Wednesday night broadcast, with verification coming shortly thereafter from Powerball officers.

Jackpot Status and Rollover Possibility

As of early Thursday morning, officers haven't verified whether a ticket matching all six figures was sold. However, the jackpot will roll over once again, raising the prize for the coming drawing, if no ticket matches the winning combination.

The following Powerball drawing is listed for Saturday, October 4, 2025. In the event of a rollover, the jackpot is anticipated to climb beyond $180 million, adding to the long-standing band of large Powerball prizes.

This rollover process is one of the crucial factors that enable Powerball jackpots to reach record-breaking amounts when no one claims the top prize for several consecutive drawings.

Secondary Prize Tiers

While the jackpot is the top prize, Powerball also awards several lower prizes based on the number of matches. Players who match five white balls without the Powerball earn $1 million. Those with four white balls and the Powerball can win$ 50,000. Fresh lower-league prizes range from$ 100 to $4, depending on the ticket’s combination.

With the Power Play option, non-jackpot prizes can be multiplied by two, three, four, five, or ten times the base amount, depending on the multiplier drawn. For this drawing, the 2x multiplier means secondary prizes may have been doubled for players who decided into the point.

Claiming Prizes

Lottery officers encourage players to precisely check their tickets to make sure no winnings are overlooked. Prizes of lower quantities, generally up to $600, can be claimed directly at authorized retailers.

Larger prizes are awarded through state lottery services, either in person or by correspondence. Deadlines to claim vary by state but generally fall within 180 days from the drawing date.

If the prize remains unclaimed within this period, then the money is generally returned to the lottery system and the whole amount gets directed towards public programmes that fund the ticket sale.

Powerball is among the largest and most popular lottery games in the United States. Tickets are available in 45 countries, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cost of each ticket is $2, and a redundant $1 is charged for the Power Play option.

The game has been responsible for some of the largest jackpots ever to be awarded, including prizes worth more than a billion dollars. Although jackpot winners are still an oddity, players from all over the nation still win millions of smaller awards annually.

For the time being, the October 2, 2025, draw contributes to Powerball's history, with players waiting to know if a jackpot winner is to be determined or if the prize will again increase for the weekend draw.