Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot? Latest winning numbers revealed for Saturday night draw

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot continues to capture attention across the United States. Each drawing brings millions of players checking their tickets and hoping their numbers match. Saturday night’s draw once again had players asking the same big question: did anyone finally win the jackpot?

The results are now out, with the winning numbers revealed for the latest draw. While only a few tickets can ever claim the top prize, many others may still take home smaller amounts depending on how many numbers they matched.

Winning numbers from Saturday night’s Powerball draw

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing were 12, 21, 44, 50, 52, and the Powerball was 8. The Power Play multiplier for this draw was 3X.

Players who matched all six numbers would walk away with the jackpot. Those who matched some of the numbers still qualified for smaller prizes, which can be boosted if they added the Power Play option to their ticket.

Did anyone win the jackpot or did it roll over again?

As of now, lottery officials have confirmed that no ticket matched all six numbers for Saturday’s drawing. This means the jackpot will roll over once again, continuing to grow ahead of the next scheduled draw. With each rollover, the prize gets larger, often attracting more players who do not want to miss their chance at a life-changing win.

What players should know about the next Powerball draw

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Players may buy tickets until one to two hours before the draw, depending on which state they are playing from. Even if no one hits the jackpot, there are smaller prizes that are available in every draw.

For now, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow and the excitement is building, every time it rolls. Millions will be back to watching closely on Monday night to see if the winning ticket is sold.