Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Rafe run a DNA test on Baby Tesoro, Rachel visit Kristen in prison, and Chanel dream of adoption

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes airing September 8–12, Salem will be filled with shocking revelations and emotional turning points. Brady may finally uncover the truth about Sophia’s baby and the mysterious Fire Station baby, a discovery that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Rachel struggles with guilt over her past actions and decides to visit her mother in prison, which could lead to a heartfelt mother-daughter moment.

On a brighter note, Johnny finally receives some long-awaited good news, while Chanel may also share something exciting as she and Johnny continue their journey toward adoption.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes scheduled from September 8 to 12, 2025

Brady comes closer to the truth

As seen in past episodes of Days of Our Lives, when Brady questioned Sophia about her child and his grandchild, she accidentally referred to the child as "him," instead of "her," as she had told everyone it was a girl (which was not the truth).

Anyhow, in the upcoming episodes of the soap opera, the truth about Sophia’s baby might just come out.

As seen in the preview of the upcoming week, Leo and Javi talk about the baby being picked up from the adoptive parents. The two looked visibly upset, but this was something that was coming, and they knew about it.

Elsewhere, Brady was seen on a call with Steve talking about the Fire House baby not being Sophia’s. Further, Rafe was conducting a DNA test.

Meanwhile, Chanel is thrilled to share an adoption update with her husband, Johnny. In the preview for the upcoming week, she hints that she already has a specific baby in mind.

This revelation leaves Johnny curious and viewers wondering if Chanel could be talking about Tesoro, or if she is referring to another child entirely.

Either way, her words suggest that the couple’s adoption journey may be moving forward faster than expected.

Rachel met her mother in prison

Elsewhere in Salem in Days of Our Lives, Rahel will be seen visiting her mother in prison. As she sees and further asks her father when Kristen, her mother, will be released, to which Brady replies, “Six years”.

Upon hearing this, Rachel looked visibly upset and felt guilty.

Anyhow, later Rachel sat with Holly and expressed,

“It’s my fault, my mom is in prison.”

Does Holly know that Kristen took the blame for her daughter’s sake, and would this change the current situation?

What else will happen in Salem?

Further on Days of Our Lives, this week, Tony will be seen welcoming Theodore. Speculations suggest that Tony might involve Theo in the DiMera-Titan merger.

As he has plans to take down Titan, and Gabi has already planted a bug in the Titan office, Theo’s arrival might just work in Tony’s favor.

Elsewhere on the daytime soap opera, Julie Williams and Maggie Kiriakis share an emotional moment as they open up to each other about the pain of losing their husbands, finding comfort in their shared grief.

This week is set to bring a wave of emotions with secrets coming out, leaving the fans on the edge.

