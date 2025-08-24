Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Holly stake her claim, Chad question Kristen, and Philip play hooky with Belle

EJ, Chad, Gabi & Javi (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing from August 25 to 29, high drama is set to unfold. Gabi wakes up to find Philip by her side, only to be pressed by Javi for every detail. Elsewhere, EJ updates Chad on what transpired in the courtroom, while Leo also shares his perspective with Chad.

Meanwhile, Brady and Steve discuss the shocking truth Sophia has been hiding, as Holly becomes increasingly determined to have Tate all to herself.

Things are heating up in Salem, with secrets, confrontations, and unexpected twists sure to keep fans glued to their screens.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 25 to 29, 2025

Gabi sleeps with Philip, and Philip plays hooky with Belle

This week on Days of Our Lives, Gabi’s plan to take down Titan Industry is on track. As seen in the previous episodes, Gabi struck a deal with Tony DiMera that she would be awarded a CEO post at DiMera only if she brought Titan Industries down.

It looks like this might be a move. However, in the past, Gabi also made a move on another member of the Kiriakis family; she kissed Xander.

Javi Gabi’s cousin was seen questioning Gabi about her actions, to which she simply replied,

“I don’t know where I stand with either of them.”

Further, Philip was seen with Belle and asked what her plans were for her day off. Belle jokingly asked what he would suggest, to which Philip replied,

“I suggest we play hooky together.”

Speculations suggest that Phillip playing hooky with Belle could probably hint at the fact that he might be running from his responsibilities, or ignoring the fact that he just h**ked up with Gabi.

Everyone questions Kristen’s confession

Further on Days of Our Lives, in the preview, EJ was seen sitting with Chad, where he told him about what happened in the courtroom.

As seen in the previous episode, Kristen made a dramatic entrance in the courtroom and announced that she was the one who shot EJ. Though we know that is not true.

Anyhow, in the preview for the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives, EJ tells Chad, but Chad also doesn’t understand, as things did not seem to be adding up according to him.

Further, Chad was also seen having a conversation with Leo, who was one of the Jury members on the case. However, when asked about his take on the situation, Leo replied,

“In my opinion, it was all too convenient.”

Sophia hides something, while Holly claims Tate

Further on Days of Our Lives, the preview suggested that Brady and Steve might have a conversation regarding Sophia and something that she is hiding from Salem. As we know, Sophia gave up her baby, who was a baby boy; however, she told everyone that it was a baby girl.

Anhow, Holly suspects that Sophia might want to get closer to Tate, but she wouldn’t let that happen. Holly confronted Sophia and said,

“If you think you’re going to steal my boyfriend, you better think again.”

Further, Holly marks her territory by kissing Tate in front of Sophia.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network

