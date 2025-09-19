Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from September 22 to 26, 2025

Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from September 22 to 26, 2025, Holly gets tricked by Sophia’s schemes, and Marlena receives upsetting news that could change her life. Brady encourages Tate to make the right choices, and Rafe and Sarah grow closer, bringing tension, romance, and unexpected events to the forefront.

Viewers can also expect serious confrontations and clever moves as EJ reveals his plans, Maggie confronts Tony, and Chad shares his worries with Cat. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah try to come to an important agreement.

On top of that, a blackout hits the city, creating chaos and leaving many characters in tricky situations, keeping fans eagerly watching every moment.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, September 22: Schemes and worries

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Brady asks Tate to make things right and take responsibility for his past mistakes. Sophia tricks Holly, leaving her open to being deceived. Johnny worries about his plans with Chanel, while Rafe and Sarah share a sweet moment, bringing them closer. Marlena gets upsetting news that could have a big impact on her family.

Tuesday, September 23: Confrontations and conflicts

EJ tells Stephanie exactly what he plans to do, showing a strategy that could shake up Salem. Maggie confronts Tony about recent events, sharing her frustration.

Tensions rise when Alex, Brady, Philip, and Xander clash over an important issue, showing cracks in their relationships. Chad shares his concerns with Cat, adding more drama and emotional tension to the day’s events.

Wednesday, September 24: Optimism and encouragement

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Johnny and Chanel stay happy and excited about the adoption, giving a positive moment amid the ongoing drama. Paulina encourages Theo to think about working with the DiMera family, hinting at possible changes in loyalty.

Kayla notices Stephanie seems uneasy and offers her support, while Julie stands by Foster, showing how guidance and friendship are important during a challenging week in Salem.

Thursday, September 25: Plans and passions

Belle confronts EJ, questioning his motives and actions, leading to tense moments between them. Marlena faints suddenly, leaving everyone worried about her health. Sophia continues to scheme, this time going after Johnny and Chanel, putting their happiness at risk.

Sarah works hard to convince Xander, while Cat and Chad enjoy a romantic moment, giving a touch of lightness amid all the drama.

Friday, September 26: Blackout and breakthroughs

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, the blackout in Salem keeps causing problems, affecting several storylines at once. Xander and Sarah finally come to an agreement, strengthening their partnership.

Stephanie takes part in a Q&A, sharing her thoughts and decisions. Alex helps Chanel and Felicity, showing how important friendship and support are. Philip, Brady, and Gabi get trapped, leaving fans anxious to see what happens next.

The coming week will bring emotional moments, conflicts, and important relationships. With tricky plans, happy and romantic moments, and strong friendships, Days of Our Lives keeps Salem exciting, full of surprises and suspense every day.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.