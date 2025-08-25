Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 25 to August 29, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from August 25 to 29 reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem City, and there will be several interesting plot points. Kristen DiMera will lose her cool in court and end up falsely confessing that she was the one who had pulled the trigger on EJ DiMera to try to safeguard her daughter, Rachel Black.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera and Leo Stark will be suspicious, and Brady Black will focus all his attention on Sophia Choi and try to figure out the real gender of her and Tate Black’s baby. In addition to these developments, at the Brady Pub, Holly Jonas will try her best to flaunt her relationship with Tate and kiss him in front of Sophia.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

1) Kristen DiMera will create a scene in the courtroom and end up falsely confessing to shooting EJ DiMera

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Kristen DiMera will get desperate in front of the judge in the court and end up lying and admitting that she had been the one to pull the trigger on EJ DiMera, just to try to save her daughter, Rachel Black, from conviction.

But EJ will remember that Rachel had been the one to fire at him and it will also be revealed to the viewers that she suffered from dissociative amnesia, due to which she was unable to recall any details. Rachel will be shocked to find out about Kristen confessing and will also end up with a flood of memories of what had happened that night.

2) Chad DiMera and Leo Stark will get suspicious, and Brady Black will dig deeper into the details of Sophia Choi’s child

Chad DiMera and Leo Stark will be brainwashed by EJ DiMera, who will try to keep a lid on the truth, but they will still develop suspicions. Meanwhile, Brady Black will question and grill Kristen and then end up focusing his attention on Sophia Choi.

Spoilers reveal that Brady would also get Steve Johnson, and both of them together would try to find out the truth regarding the gender of Sophia and Tate Black’s child. Both Brady and Steve would end up making some uncomfortable discoveries.

3) Holly Jonas will try to make Sophia jealous and flaunt her relationship with Tate Black in front of her by kissing him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Holly Jonas, Tate Black and Sophia Choi will end up running into each other at the Brady Pub. Holly would make it a point to prove to Sophia and warn her to stay away from her boyfriend, Tate.

Holly will also end up kissing Tate in front of Sophia to rub their relationship in her face, but this could end up backfiring later. Spoilers reveal that this would encourage Sophia to try harder to get Tate back into her life.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.
















