Dancing With the Stars season 34: Songs and dances for "Wicked Night" revealed, Jon M. Chu joins as guest judge

Director of Wicked, Jon M. Chu, and the stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34's upcoming episode, set to air on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, will feature a theme, "Wicked Night," based on the upcoming musical fantasy movie "Wicked: For Good," a sequel to the 2024 film "Wicked."

The director of the movies, Jon M. Chu, will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The cast, including Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy Award-nominated Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, will feature special video messages in the episode.

The premiere of a never-before-seen clip from Universal Pictures’ "Wicked: For Good," releasing in theaters on November 21, 2025, will be featured in the episode.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 "Wicked Night" episode songs and dance routines revealed

Dancing With the Stars season 34's highly anticipated episode, themed around the Broadway musical, will feature gravity-defying routines performed to soundtracks from "Wicked."

The couples will perform routines in various dance styles, including Argentine Tango and Contemporary, as well as Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep, to tracks such as "No One Mourns the Wicked," "Defying Gravity," "For Good," "Thank Goodness," "What Is This Feeling?" and "Dancing Through Life."

Leading the night’s performances, Pentatonix Grammy winner Scott Hoying and his pro partner Rylee Arnold will take on a Contemporary routine set to The Wizard and I by Cynthia Erivo, featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Next is the social media personality Alix Earle, and Val Chmerkovskiy set to perform a Jazz routine to "What Is This Feeling?" by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will bring his signature enthusiasm to the ballroom, accompanied by partner Witney Carson, as they perform a Jazz routine to "Dancing Through Life."

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will take on a Quickstep to Popular by Ariana Grande.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron, brother of actor Zac Efron, will slow things down with a heartfelt Rumba alongside Daniella Karagach on I’m Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.

Comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to One Short Day, featuring a star-studded recording by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel.

Actress Elaine Hendrix, best known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Dynasty, will pair with Alan Bersten for a Contemporary routine to Defying Gravity.

Another The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Jen Affleck, and Jan Ravnik will deliver a classic Foxtrot to As Long as You’re Mine by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

Danielle Fishel, known for her role as Topanga on Boy Meets World, will turn to the stage with Pasha Pashkov in an Argentine Tango set to No Good Deed.

Finally, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles will conclude the evening with a Rumba alongside Ezra Sosa, performing to For Good by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Live voting will take place during the episode, and scores from Dedication Night and Wicked Night will be combined with the judges’ scores from both nights to determine which couples are in danger of elimination.

Wicked (2024) is a musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu, adapted from the first act of the 2003 Broadway musical by Stephan Schwartz and Holzman, which is loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name, which itself is a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The film starred Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, with supporting roles by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Dancing with the Stars episodes premiere every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more updates.