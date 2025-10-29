Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten's neck scar: Inside the dancer's 2018 surgery

DWTS pro Alan Bersten attends United Ukrainian Ballet Ratmansky's Giselle (Image via Getty)

During Week 7 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34, which aired Tuesday, Oct. 28, professional dancer Alan Bersten’s journey took an unexpected turn after his celebrity partner, Elaine, was carried off the ballroom floor on a stretcher.

The incident drew attention to Bersten’s resilience as fans recalled his own medical experience in 2018, when he underwent neck surgery to remove a benign tumor.

Bersten has previously spoken about the lasting mark from that operation, a visible scar that he has since described as part of his recovery.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 pro Alan Bersten’s 2018 neck surgery and the story behind his scar

Elaine’s injury during Halloween Night

The Halloween-themed episode featured nine couples performing various routines, including the Tango, Argentine Tango, paso doble, Contemporary, Jazz, and Viennese Waltz.

The evening also included the return of the “Dance Monster-thon,” in which all pairs competed simultaneously for bonus points.

However, the live broadcast was interrupted when Elaine required medical attention. During rehearsals, she had mentioned injuring her right foot the previous week after dancing barefoot, saying she “ripped half the skin” off due to her “titanium joint.”

On Tuesday morning, during final preparations with Bersten, she reportedly “froze” and said she couldn’t breathe because “something happened with her rib,” according to her dance partner.

Elaine was subsequently carried off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Host Alfonso Ribeiro told viewers that doctors had cleared her to remain in the competition “if she survives tonight’s elimination.”

He clarified that her progress would be based on her last full rehearsal, which was an Argentine Tango to Bad to the Bone by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.

Judge Derek Hough stated that Elaine “would have gone up 10 gears” if she had performed live, while Cheryl Burke noted that she and Alan needed to work on “transitions.”

Bruno Tonioli complimented Alan’s choreography, and Carrie Ann Inaba added that Elaine looked “hot and sexy” during rehearsal.

Alan told viewers that Elaine was “determined” to come back, urging fans to vote. The duo received a total score of 32 out of 40 based on their rehearsal performance.

Alan Bersten’s 2018 surgery

In 2018, while on the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour, he discovered a tumor on one of his parathyroid glands after a blood test revealed abnormalities. The condition, known as hyperparathyroidism, required immediate surgery.

Bersten told Us Weekly in a September 26, 2018, interview that he initially felt “self-consciousness” about the scar left by his neck surgery.

“On the show, we are always presenting our bodies in a way to make the dance better. And I have this scar now, but it has made me grow stronger,” he added.

He explained that he noticed symptoms early, sharing that he was "very in tune with his body" and felt something was off, which prompted him to seek medical attention.

The tumor was benign, and recovery was rapid, allowing him to return to rehearsals within days for the show’s first athletes season alongside Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

Alan’s message on health and recovery

On April 20, 2018, Bersten addressed his followers on Instagram, explaining that many had been asking about the “scar on his neck” and sharing that he had fully recovered and returned to work. He added,

"Just want to raise some awareness and express how important it is to get your yearly checkups! Oh and always listen to your mother!!”

At the time, Bersten was competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 27 with model Alexis Ren and preparing to mentor young dancers Sky Brown and JT Church for the spin-off Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

As of the latest Dancing With the Stars Season 34 episode, Bersten remains part of the ongoing season, though his continuation depends on Elaine’s recovery.

Her recent injury has brought renewed attention to Bersten’s earlier experience with surgery and his return to the ballroom shortly after facing a health challenge of his own.

Stay tuned for more updates.