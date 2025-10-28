Dancing With the Stars' Jordan Chiles brings emotion and athletic grace on Halloween Night

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jordan Chiles (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34, week 7, premiered on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The show's popular Halloween Night theme featured nine duos of participants performing spooky makeovers and haunting choreography.

One of the standout performances of Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode was of Olympian gymnast Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa, who delivered a haunting yet empowering contemporary routine to Sia’s Elastic Heart.

Last week, she performed a Rumba that earned her first perfect 10s, making her thrilled, and helped her reach the top of the leaderboard.

The duo used a harness as a prop in their routine that began dramatically, with Sosa swinging Chiles across the stage in the harness, creating an electric opening that had the entire ballroom on its feet.

Jordan Chiles portrayed her inner demons during her performance on Dancing with the Stars on Halloween Night

The choreography balanced raw emotion with bursts of acrobatic strength, displaying her gymnast’s agility through soaring lifts and grounded floorwork.

Sosa portrayed Chiles’s inner demons, while she fought to free herself, which conveyed the emotional message of resilience and renewal.

Jordan explained the symbolic significance of the rope as:

"Needing help is ok, and being able to have the rope as my third person to do whatever I need to do is OK."

When it came time for the judges’ feedback, Bruno Tonioli declared that nothing could hold her back because she believed, as he gave her a 9.

Carrie Ann Inaba praised her willingness to explore new movement styles, though she noted that Chiles occasionally struggled with the harness prop, giving her another 9.

Derek Hough commended her athleticism and risk-taking but said the execution wasn’t fully realized, while guest judge Cheryl Burke encouraged them to deepen their trust and bond through their emotion to bring the partnership to another level, both of them giving 8 points to the duo.

In total, they received a total score of 34 out of 40, with 4 more points earned during the Dance Monster-thon round that lifted their final score for the night to 38.

The Dance Monster-thon, a dance-marathon bonus round, was also revived, which included all nine contestants and their pro partners joining the dance floor at the same time.

They performed a hustle to Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and then they will do the Lindy Hop to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock.

Throughout the marathon, the judges tapped out couples one at a time. Couples then earned additional bonus points based on how long they remained in the dance marathon.

The bonus points from the dance marathon were added to the scores earned from individual dances to determine a final combined leaderboard for the night.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke will enter the night as the guest judge, joining Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba at the judges' table, with each participant receiving scores out of 40.

ABC press release describes the episode as:

"The remaining couples get into the spooky spirit with eerie makeovers and chilling routines, conjuring up a hauntingly entertaining night. Two-time Mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke returns to the ballroom as guest judge."

Dancing with the Stars' new episodes air weekly on Tuesdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT on ABC and are available to stream live on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

