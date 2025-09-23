Dancing with the Stars fame Alix Earle reveals brutal injuries in the second week

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Alix Earle, who is a social media influencer, model, podcast host, and longtime DWTS fan, reveals facing a gruesome physical and mental toll in the show so far.
Alix Earle, one of the 14 celebrity contestants of the dancing show, is paired up with seasoned professional dancer Valentine (Val) Chmerkovskiy, who has won the series three times.
In the premiere, Alix performed a cha-cha-cha to 'Circus' by Britany Spears, including a dramatic presentation with a flaming hoop, a whip, etc., which helped them earn 13 out of 20 points.
Alex is set to perform the jive to Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega, which is a speedy, high-energy dance.
In a TikTok video, she was seen in a bathrobe describing the intense training for the second week performance that caused her extreme injuries.
She revealed that her toenail came off during the rehearsals, and she has bruises on her collarbone as well.
Questioning her decision to sign up for the show, and then recollecting her confidence, she stated,
Alix Ashley Earle is a social media influencer who rose to fame through her candid Get Ready With Me videos on TikTok and is known for what media calls the Alix Earle Effect, where whatever she tends to promote sells out fast.
Hot Mess podcast host Alix grew up watching dance videos with her grandma, desiring to participate in Dancing with the Stars once.
Now that she is in the show, it is surreal for her, and she is ready to challenge herself.
Premiering on Tuesday, September 16, new episodes of Dancing with the Stars season 34 air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream live on Disney+ and Hulu.
Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former professional dancer, Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars season 34 is judged by a panel of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
