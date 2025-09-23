Dancing with the Stars fame Alix Earle reveals brutal injuries in the second week

Dancing with the Stars season 34 participant Alix Earle (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Alix Earle, who is a social media influencer, model, podcast host, and longtime DWTS fan, reveals facing a gruesome physical and mental toll in the show so far.

Alix Earle, one of the 14 celebrity contestants of the dancing show, is paired up with seasoned professional dancer Valentine (Val) Chmerkovskiy, who has won the series three times.

In the premiere, Alix performed a cha-cha-cha to 'Circus' by Britany Spears, including a dramatic presentation with a flaming hoop, a whip, etc., which helped them earn 13 out of 20 points.

Alix reveals a broken toe and bruised collarbone during the rehearsals of Dancing with the Stars season 34

Alex is set to perform the jive to Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega, which is a speedy, high-energy dance.

In a TikTok video, she was seen in a bathrobe describing the intense training for the second week performance that caused her extreme injuries.

She revealed that her toenail came off during the rehearsals, and she has bruises on her collarbone as well.

Questioning her decision to sign up for the show, and then recollecting her confidence, she stated,

"I have bruises on my collarbone. My toenail came off during practice today. I thought week one was hard — the stamina, the stuff we’re doing, I’m like, ‘I don’t even know.’ I’m signing myself up for stuff that, like, I have yet to do. Like, there’s some tricks and things that I just can’t do, but I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll do it,’ I’m starting to doubt myself a little bit, but I’m going to keep trying." She further said that she doesn’t think she can walk, and joked about having her younger sister massage her hip flexors. She shared that her life is impacted by the show entirely, as she goes to bed early every night, she eats differently, and her schedule has changed. Describing the pain in her body, she added, "I feel like someone put me in a drying machine and just bruised and beat up every part of my body." Her personal support system is her footballer boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, an NFL player. She informed that he won't be able to attend her show as he is busy with his football world. Although Alix struggles with her sleep and performances, dealing with a hectic schedule, she says that Val keeps her grounded throughout the experience, describing him as a funny person. Earlier, she also expressed her concerns and difficulties ahead of her premiere performance, explaining that she could not finish the whole dance in one attempt without heaving. She further said, "I can’t do the whole dance from start to finish without, like, heaving. I seriously think I need to, like, start going on runs or something. We do 15 seconds and I’m like, ‘I have to sit on the floor and take a break.’ But I think now having our dance completed is just making it, for some reason, feel a lot more real to me."

Alix Ashley Earle is a social media influencer who rose to fame through her candid Get Ready With Me videos on TikTok and is known for what media calls the Alix Earle Effect, where whatever she tends to promote sells out fast.

Hot Mess podcast host Alix grew up watching dance videos with her grandma, desiring to participate in Dancing with the Stars once.

Now that she is in the show, it is surreal for her, and she is ready to challenge herself.

Premiering on Tuesday, September 16, new episodes of Dancing with the Stars season 34 air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream live on Disney+ and Hulu.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former professional dancer, Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars season 34 is judged by a panel of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.