Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween as Robert Irwin completes a spooky tango

Robert Irwin (Image via Getty)

It was Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night, Oct. 28. As contestants performed their best on the spooky night, Robert Irwin completed a routine that took judges by surprise. The Australian conservationist and his dancing partner Witney Carson performed a Tango routine to “Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet.

Robert Irwin recently received a bouquet from actor Jonathan Bailey as a token of appreciation for his performance on Wicked night. In an interview with Parade Magazine, Robert revealed that his sister Bindi Irwin had already predicted that the Argentine tango would be his dance. This dance was extra special as Robert Irwin and Witney Carson scored 38 out of 40 for their Argentine tango.

Dancing With the Stars’ alum Robert Irwin stuns judges as he dresses as "the prince of darkness"

For the Halloween night performance, Robert Irwin was dressed up like the Prince of Darkness, as he did a tango routine with dancing partner Carson on a fog-filled stage before taking the action to the main floor.

As the pair displayed the spooky theme perfectly, Robert was seen collecting himself from the hardwood and was seemingly dragged to hell (or backstage) by dark forces, as he made his return to face the judges with his face covered in fake blood.

After the Halloween night performance aired, Irwin celebrated his first big score of the season as he took to social media while sharing a photo and writing,

“Grateful — I’ll always remember tonight,” he captioned the post.

Dancing pro Witney Carson credited Irwin for mastering a very challenging Argentine tango; the two 10s were “just the cherry on top.” Carson said to Good Morning America,

“Honestly, coming into this competition with no understanding of dance, a perfect score wasn’t even in my mind,” Irwin admitted. “Like that wasn’t, that felt like such an unattainable thing, honestly. And Witney made the impossible possible, truly. So I’m just so grateful.”

Robert Irwin celebrates his first 10s of the season

Robert Irwin is thrilled as he celebrated his first 10s of the season and credited dancing pro Witney Carson for pushing him to perfection. In an interview with Good Morning America, the DWTS alum said

“It means everything!” Irwin talked about his first perfect scores of the season. “This week we’ve been working so hard. Witney had 10s on the brain. You were really pushing it,” he said to his pro partner. “But just so incredibly grateful, really, truly. The fact that we can dance for America and bring everyone on this journey is wonderful, but the fact that we’re also, the dance skills are really starting to get there. I’ve never been prouder of this little team that we’ve got.”

Watch Dancing with the Stars airing live on Tuesdays exclusively on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can stream the next day on Hulu. The finale of season 34 will be on November 25. Stay tuned for more updates.