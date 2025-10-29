Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix misses Halloween night due to injury

Elaine Hendrix (Image via ABC)

Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix missed Halloween night as she had to be rushed to the hospital due to an injury that she suffered from flouting the dance rehearsal. The news was further confirmed by DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro during the show’s Tuesday, October 28, live show.

Ribeiro informed others that Elaine has suffered an injury in rehearsal this morning and is at the hospital right now, being assessed.

The co-host further added that the dancing pair is still in the competition and still needs the votes, while concluding by saying that they will explain more later.

Dancing With the Stars also showed a video clip of Hendrix, where she is in tears from earlier on Tuesday. Hendrix also took to social media to inform fans about her absence while saying,

“Halloween is my favorite, and I’m devastated.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix addresses her absence on social media

Elaine Hendrix recently posted on social media to address her absence from the Halloween-themed night on Dancing With the Stars. Hendrix is seen breaking down in tears while lying on the hospital bed, as she said,

“I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it. With your support, I’ll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more.”

The actress has been praised for her determination despite having lingering issues with her foot due to a decade-old car injury.

During her Wicked Night intro, Elaine revealed,

“I have a titanium joint in my right foot, so that renders half my foot unusable. Every week, my body shifts into a new pain spot, but I just don’t want to let it stop me.”

Hendrix further added, saying she knows that her determination will win it, but just getting there is quite a journey.

Dancing pro Alan Bersten also stated that his partner could “trust herself” and that she is "stronger than her injuries.”

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough praises Elaine Hendrix’s determination

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough has taken this opportunity to praise Elaine Hendrix, displaying such impressive performances despite injuries.

“You are defying the odds, truly,” he said. “You move with such grace and wisdom, and man, are you going to cherish that moment forever.”

Carrie Ann Inaba also praised the actress during Disney Night, saying,

“You better represent, my sister! That was amazing,” “You are redefining what it is to be an old, mature, wise, sexy empowered woman. That was brilliant. Your best dance. Amazing. I’m so happy!”

In an interview with US Weekly, Elaine Hendrix admitted that she feels like she is on this incredible roller coaster that she does not want to end, and is just loving every second of it.

“I feel like anything can happen on this show, which is wild, right?”

Watch Dancing With the Stars airing exclusively on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.