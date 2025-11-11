Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten perform a Salsa routine on the 20th anniversary night

Elaine Hendrix with dancing partner Alan Bersten (Image via Instagram/@elaine4animals)

Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix and dancing partner Alan Bersten honoured past contestant Mario Lopez, as they did a salsa routine for the 20th anniversary night celebration. Elaine Hendrix pointed out that she is “full steam ahead" after getting great scores last week.

Elaine Hendrix had earlier opened up about breaking stereotypes surrounding her age on the show. The actress explained that she wants to prove to herself and prove to other women that age is just a number and that it does not matter.

Hendrix finally returns to the ballroom after suffering a foot and rib injury.

As Elaine and Alan practised their dance routine, the actress explained that her rib injury is not going to hold her back from putting up a thrilling performance.

The dancing pair scored 36 out of 40. The Parent Trap star stated:

“I literally feel like Dancing With the Stars aligned right now.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Elaine Hendrix impresses guest judge Tom Bergeron

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten began their electric Salsa routine to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, accompanied by backup dancers for an impactful performance.

Guest judge and former host Tom Bergeron was excited as he got up out of his seat to congratulate his "friend" while jumping up and down, as Tom yelled,

“That was really good!"

Bruno praised the performance as he said,

“That's how you get the party started!"

While further adding that there is something special about Elaine and comparing her with fine champagne.

Carrie Ann used the term "work resilience" to praise Elaine, as she managed to perform despite a serious rib injury, while judge Derek Hough called the actress a "sizzling salsa queen" and praised their continuous spins in the choreography.

Elaine Hendrix opens up about her Dancing With the Stars journey

The Parent Trap star revealed that this was not the first time she was asked to do DWTS, but she believes this was the right time, as she says that she felt like the forces of pop culture were really behind her.

When asked about battling through her injury and coming back on stage, Hendrix explained,

"It’s just dancing through the pain. And this is not unique to me. This has happened before. It’s going to happen again in the future. That just comes with the territory of being a dancer, and being a dancer on a high-stakes competition show."

As the actress was asked about the pain of going through a rib injury while still competing, Elaine Hendrix told The Hollywood Reporter,

“The one thing through all of this that I’ve learned [is], as hard as this is — and it’s really hard — any pain that you experience through the process is going to be temporary,” Hendrix says, continuing, “But being proud of yourself is for the rest of your life."

Watch all the performances on Dancing With the Stars season 34 will be airing exclusively on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for moe updates.