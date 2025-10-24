Crime 101: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Chris Hemsworth is seen filming on the set of "Crime 101" on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Based on Don Winslow’s novella of the same name, Crime 101 is an upcoming thriller heist movie that is making waves with its exciting trailer, released by Amazon MGM Studios. The films star an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, among others.

This chilling crime story, directed by Bart Layton, is set to hit the theaters on February 13, 2026. Chris is playing the jewel thief, Mike Davis, and Mark Ruffalo will be playing Detective Lou Lubesnick. The plot looks promising — a detective is trying to catch a jewel thief responsible for several robberies, with obviously a lot more action, drama and tense moments.

Mike (Chris Hemsworth) is a professional thief who only plans to steal stuff that ‘’the insurance companies can pay back.’’ He is smart and plans things out calmly, with no motive to cause harm to anyone in the way of his robberies. California’s 101 freeway is the primary route that he takes to escape after his robberies. During one of his final heists, Sharon, played by Halle Berry, joins Mike in his robberies, influenced by his luxurious yet chic way of stealing some of the city’s most precious items.

Crime 101 features a powerhouse ensemble of top Hollywood talent

Determined to catch Mike (Chris Hemsworth), Mark Ruffalo plays the smart detective who joins the dots and clues to catch the criminal. In the trailer, we even see Mike driving Mark, during which the duo discusses The Thomas Crown Affair, a famous heist film, causing Mark to unknowingly sit face-to-face with the very man he’s chasing.

Apart from Ruffalo and Hemsworth, other cast members in Crime 101 are Halle Berry as Sharon Colvin, Barry Keoghan as Ormon, Monica Barbaro as Maya, Corey Hawkins as Detective Tillman, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tate Donovan and Paul Adelstein.

Exploring the plot of Crime 101

The trailer opens with Mike meeting Sharon, where she plans to team up with him and wants to be ‘’in his line of work.’’ Sharon is an insurance broker who believes that Mike ‘’looks like a person who has a lot of secrets.’’ With that, the scene shifts to Mark Ruffalo, who is guiding his team about whom they are looking for. The thief has stolen ‘’jewel, money or high-value items in the last four years,’’ he said.

The detective struggles because Mike never leaves behind any clues or DNA evidence, and he even convinced Sharon to steal from her own company, where she has worked for almost 11 years.

He says, ‘’I came here to make you a business proposition. You have worked for the same company for 11 years, you’re a VP when you should be a partner,’’ hinting that he is now after the high-value items that her company insures.

While speaking to Esquire, Hemsworth spoke about his character (Mike). He said,

“He’s a good guy in a situation doing bad things. There was such a vulnerability to the character that we were trying to explore, in order to have an audience side with him.”

Viewers will have to wait three months to watch the movie, as it is scheduled to be released in theaters globally on February 13, 2026.