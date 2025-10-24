Crime 101 Trailer Breakdown: Chris Hemsworth outplays Mark Ruffalo with Halle Berry in the upcoming crime thriller film

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Mark Ruffalo attend the Thor: Ragnarok Sydney Screening Event on October 15, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney)

On October 23 2025, Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the first trailer for Crime 101. The film will be premiering in theatres on February 13, 2026 and is directed by Bart Layton, known for American Animals and The Imposter, adapted from the novella written by Don Winslow.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Mike Davis, a jewel thief targeting high value heists along Los Angeles’ 101 freeway. Halle Berry plays Sharon Colvin, an insurance broker facing personal struggles. Mark Ruffalo is Detective Lou Lubesnick, a cop determined to catch Davis. The cast also includes Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Payman Maadi, and others.

Layton co-wrote the script with Peter Straughan, expanding Winslow’s story to explore themes like status and desperation. Produced by Working Title RAW and Wild State Production with The Story Factory, Crime 101 blends gritty action with human conflict. The trailer sets up a tense cat-and-mouse game in a sunlit Los Angeles promising a 2026 hit.

Crime 101: Full trailer breakdown

The Crime 101 trailer opens with sweeping shots of Los Angeles’ 101 freeway where Mike Davis pulls off precise heists. Hemsworth’s character moves fast using car chases and quick getaways unlike the suave thieves of typical heist films. A key scene shows Davis in a car with Ruffalo’s Detective Lubesnick unaware he’s sitting next to his target. Their conversation crackles with tension, hinting at the detective’s sharp instincts.

Berry’s Sharon Colvin appears as a polished insurance broker but her strained expression reveals inner turmoil. The trailer shows her teaming up with Davis for a multimillion-dollar heist - his supposed final job. Action sequences include daylight shootouts high-speed pursuits and a chaotic robbery gone wrong.

Quiet moments like Davis staring out a window suggest his internal struggle as Hemsworth noted in Esquire calling him “a good guy doing bad things.” Keoghan’s brief appearance hints at a wildcard role. Layton’s gritty style and a driving score keep the pace relentless.

Based on Winslow’s novella, Crime 101 follows Mike Davis, a thief who avoids violence while planning his biggest heist yet. His path crosses with Sharon Colvin, a disillusioned insurance broker with expertise that makes her a valuable ally. Their partnership is uneasy, built on mutual need but shaky trust.

Detective Lou Lubesnick, played by Ruffalo, relentlessly tracks Davis, blurring the line between hunter and hunted. Layton with Winslow’s approval expanded the story to dive into modern issues like status anxiety.

The trailer indicates a combination of violence, gunfire and high speed chases with a deeper emotional context as Davis struggles with his inner morals. Supporting characters such as Keoghan’s inscrutable character, and Nolte’s scruffy, rough presence help Wegner create depth to the Los Angeles crime scene.

Having worked on documentary style films like The Imposter, Layton brings realism to the thriller's extreme stakes. The story promises a battle of wits where personal dilemmas animate the characters as much as the heist itself.

Crime 101 releases in theatres worldwide on February 13, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!