Complete cast list of The Map that Leads to You: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

A still from The Map that Leads to You (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The Map That Leads to You is a romantic drama film directed by Lasse Hallström, with the screenplay penned by Les Bohem and Vera Herbert. It is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by J.P. Monninger. The movie will be released in the United States exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The narrative of The Map That Leads to You centers around Heather Mulgrew (played by Madelyn Cline), a recent college graduate who is known for being methodical and organized. Traveling to Europe with her friends, she is determined to fit every aspect of the trip celebrating their freedom into a well-planned agenda. However, when she comes across Jack (KJ Apa), an impulsive wanderer touring Europe guided by his grandfather’s trip book, her well-controlled journey gets upset.

Their fortuitous encounter on a train to Barcelona sets off an emotional and life-changing adventure across Spain, Portugal, and Italy, where Heather gains the ability to accept uncertainty. Their immediate chemistry is put to the test by buried secrets and shocking discoveries soon come to surface, forcing them to make a harsh choice that may change their lives forever.

Filming for The Map That Leads to You took place during the summer of 2024 in multiple countries across Europe, which includes the picturesque landscapes of Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Italy. Terrassa in Spain served as the primary shooting location, lending a vivid, continental backdrop to the romantic narrative.

Exploring the cast of The Map that Leads to You

Madelyn Cline as Heather Mulgrew

Madelyn Cline plays Heather Mulgrew in The Map That Leads to You, a new college graduate who is fastidious and well-prepared for the start of her career. When Heather and her close friends set out on a European vacation, she closely adheres to her well-planned schedule until Jack, fate, step in and start an unexpected emotional adventure. As their relationship grows, she is compelled to face her desire for control and accept spontaneity, which profoundly alters her meticulously ordered world.

Madelyn Cline is an American actress and model. She is best known for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), This Is the Night (2021), and What Breaks the Ice (2020)

KJ Apa as Jack

KJ Apa plays Jack in the movie, who is a charming and mysterious vagrant traveling over Europe with the help of his late grandfather's travel journal. He draws Heather Mulgrew into a life-changing journey full of romance, secrets, and emotional revelation, acting as an unplanned opposition to her meticulously planned life.

KJ Apa is a New Zealander actor. He gained recognition for playing One Fast Move (2024), Riverdale (2017-23), and Songbird (2020)

Madison Thompson as Amy

Madison Thompson plays Amy, a lively best friend of Heather's who is traveling with her to Europe in The Map That Leads to You. Amy represents the supportive, spontaneous side of the group, balancing Heather’s structured nature with warmth and carefree energy.

English actress Madison Thompson is best known for her portrayal of Boo, Bitch (2022), Ozark (2017-22), and Emergency (2022)

JR Esposito as Travis

JR Esposito portrays Travis, one of Heather's closest traveling companions, in the film. Travis adds familiarity and companionship to the trip, which helps the group's dynamic throughout the European excursion.

American actor JR Esposito was born on July 13 1971 and is knowm for his role in The World Will Tremble (2025), The Groomsmen: First Look (2024), and An American in Austen (2024)

Orlando Norman as Raef

Orlando Norman portrays Raef in The Map That Leads to You, Jack's devoted and independent best friend who goes on a European journey with Heather and her friends. Raef is the group's friendly and laid-back member, lending warmth, humor, and company to Heather's self-discovery trip through Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

English actor Orlando Norman is most well known for his work in projects such as Heavyweight (2025), Silo (2025), and Eric (2024)

Supporting cast of The Map that Leads to You

Some of the incredible actors who play supporting roles in the movie are listed below:

Marilyn Cutts as Mary-Lou

Giuseppe Schillaci as Marco

Karl-el Santos as Raef cousin

Diego Ross as Luis

Jorge Osório as Tour guide

