Complete cast breakdown of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox © Hulu

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is arriving on Disney+ and Hulu on August 20, 2025. The eight-episode drama series is based on the real-life events surrounding Amanda Knox. The main plotline of the series is set during the timeline of the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher and the wrongful conviction of Amanda in Italy. The first two episodes will air on the premiere date. The rest of the episodes will be dropping weekly on every Wednesday until October 1, 2025.

The series takes its time to look into Amanda Knox's emotional struggles as she deals with the media frenzy, public judgment, and her immense fight for justice. The series focuses on Amanda, as found guilty of killing Meredith Kercher. After four long years of imprisonment, she got a clean chit as not guilty.

Grace Van Patten takes up the role of Amanda Knox as a protagonist. Along with Grace, Rebecca Wisocky, Anna Van Patten, Joe Lanza, and many other actors are included in this series.

Main cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox, the main protagonist of the series. She is best known for her roles in Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Tell Me Lies (2022).

Van Patten's portrayal of Knox shows how complicated it is for a young woman who was wrongfully convicted of murder and how she felt during the media circus, her time in jail, and her eventual acquittal.

In addition, she has been in movies like The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Under the Silver Lake (2018).

Rebecca Wisocky as Cecilia

Rebecca Wisocky plays Cecilia, another pivotal character in the drama. Wisocky is widely recognized for her roles in the CBS sitcom Ghosts and the Lifetime series Devious Maids.

Wisocky has also had recurring roles in American Horror Story, 90210, and The Mentalist. Her portrayal of Cecilia outshines. So she navigates the severe circumstances surrounding Amanda's trial and conviction.

Anna Van Patten as Deanna Knox

Anna Van Patten plays Amanda's close family member Deanna Knox, who helps Amanda deal with her problems by being there for her emotionally. Van Patten is relatively new to acting.

Supporting cast

Crosby Fitzgerald as Madison

Joe Lanza as Chris Mellas

Uta Dunz as Oma

Vincenzo Zampa as Tommaso Conti

Jared Canfield as Chris Robinson

Sara Sedran as Kenzie Vidal

Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas

Shay Galor as Journalist #4

Roderick Hill as Canadian Man

Caroline Boulton as Reporter #1

Josh Burdett as Chris Cuomo

Zappia Rosario as Guardia

Alexander Mannara as Reporter #1

Scott Alexander Young as On-Camera Reporter

Craig Geraghty as Steve Moore

Adam Beauchesne as Journalist #3

Henry Fisher as U.S News Reporter

Sylvia Panacione as Translator

Viviana Zappa as Serious lady

Juliet Rose Foley as Young Amanda

Sara Paganelli as School Principal

Fabrizio Tullio as Tall Brit

Plot of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox was an American exchange student who was mistakenly convicted guilty of killing her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007. The story starts with the discovery of Kercher's body in their apartment in Perugia, Italy. Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, are arrested right away. However, there is no strong evidence against them.

The media makes the case sound worse than it is and makes Knox look guilty. The media frenzy is fueled by her behavior and the strange circumstances of the crime. The trial goes on and Knox's fight to prove her innocence continues. The series shows how hard it is for her to deal with the public's judgment and the law.

Later, evidence shows that Rudy Guede is the real killer. Guede is found guilty. Even though Knox was released after four years in prison, it took a toll on her, both mentally and physically.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Disney+.