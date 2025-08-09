Complete cast breakdown of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (via Youtube)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has turned the horde of science fiction fans on its ear and re-established the opportunity for episodic, broad storytelling within the franchise. Streaming on Paramount+ , the show takes place in the 23rd Century onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, featuring Captain Christopher Pike, his crew, and their thrilling adventures of experiencing new worlds, combating intergalactic perils, while also dealing with personal matters.

With creators Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet overseeing the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff, Strange New Worlds combines a brand of adventure and humor intertwined with emotional aspects, while season 3 explores the fallout of a suspenseful Gorn cliffhanger from season 2.

These elements, enchantingly highlighted by a multicultural cast, combine classic episodic Trek vibes with modern and mythological approaches.

Whether you are just getting introduced to this world or are carrying on a tradition, Strange New Worlds is worth it.

Premiered on July 17, 2025, season 3 includes new genres, heavier character development, and surprises for old and new fans alike.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3's confirmed cast members

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike - Mount leads the charge as the imaginative and astute Captain Pike, who is torn between destiny and duty. Mount is known for his role as Cullen Bohannon in the series Hell on Wheels, and appeared along with Liam Neeson in Non-Stop. He continues to show he can play charming and commanding characters like those in Star Trek.

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (Number One) - Romijn plays Pike's trustworthy right-hand officer, now fully embracing her identity as an Illyrian. Romijn is best known for playing Mystique from the X-Men films and starring in The Librarians. She always exudes charm combined with strength in all her performances.

Ethan Peck as Spock: Ethan Peck's deliberate and nuanced portrayal of the iconic Vulcan science officer is ultimately so human while offering an extremely rational lens as well. He is also known for his appearance in the pilot for In Time and in the television series 10 Things I Hate About You.

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel: Bush's performance embodies an adventurous nurse and modern takes on romance, all while seeking success. She has performed in Australia in Playing for Keeps, and she certainly brings a great, fresh, vibrant appeal to a classic Trek character.

Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh: Chong displays her impressive performance skills as the security chief, relishing the frightfulness of being frightened of Gorn. Chong is also known for her performance in Heirs of the Night, Doctor Who and Black Mirror. She shows versatility in her performances for both sci-fi portrayals and dramatic ones.

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura: Gooding’s youthful Uhura evolves into her Starfleet position with special note. We have seen her in Breakwater and Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, theatricality shining on screen.

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas: Navia's bold pilot strikes a balance between comedy and toughness. She has made appearances in Bull and Billions, providing strong supporting roles.

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M’Benga: Olusanmokun plays the empathetic physician in titles such as Dune and Wrath of Man, where he delivers his stillness and intensity.

Martin Quinn as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott: Now a regular series character, Quinn’s Scotty is a youthful and enthusiastic engineer. He has been seen in Derry Girls.

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk (Guest Star): As a younger Kirk, Wesley will return to the role he reprised. Wesley is widely known for his portrayal on The Vampire Diaries, as he has a roguish charm, which is a great fit for the future captain of the Enterprise.

Carol Kane as Pelia (Recurring): The eccentric chief engineer of Starfleet, Pelia, was seen in Season 2 first. An Academy Award nominee for Hester Street, Kane's most well-known roles are the very memorable characters in Taxi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Cillian O'Sullivan as Dr. Roger Korby (Guest Star): Cillian O'Sullivan is portrayed as Chapel's new love interest. He has shown a level of depth in his dramatic acting roles to date, in addition to The Blacklist and FBI, including a Turner award nomination for his performance in Confirmation.

Rhys Darby as Trelane (guest star): Darby portrays an alien being godlike from The Original Series in honour of the Trelane character. Darby has built up a reputation for his role on Flight of the Conchords and, more recently, What We Do in the Shadows. So fans can expect that his comedic placement will inevitably come through as Trelane.

Patton Oswalt as Vulcan Security Officer (guest star): Oswalt is an established stand-up comic and actor in The King of Queens and has an animated character in Ratatouille. Oswalt exhibits a comedic twist while playing a Vulcan.

Melanie Scrofano as Marie Batel (Recurring): Scrofano plays the partner of Pike, whose tendency is to find trouble when Gorn are around. She is best known as Wynonna from Wynonna Earp, who had both toughness and emotion to her role.

Where to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 pemiered on July 17, 2025, on Paramount+, and will have new episodes weekly until September 11. Be prepared to witness the scary aspects of an evolving breed (of Star Trek stories) as we explore, fall in love, and push the envelope on the visions of the Star Trek universe while remaining anchored to Star Trek's legacy.