Complete cast breakdown of Son of a Donkey Season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Son of a Donkey Season 1 is the new Netflix comedy from Australian duo Theodore and Nathan Saidden, best known for Superwog. Son of a Donkey Season 1 follows Theo as he leaves home and runs into fines, family blow-ups, and a father with failing kidneys who is eyeing his son as a donor. The tone is loud and sketch-adjacent, with the brothers playing multiple characters.

Netflix rolled out six episodes on October 30, 2025, in a Princess Pictures production supported by VicScreen and filmed in Melbourne. Son of a Donkey Season 1 also leans into culture-clash humour that powered the Saiddens’ rise from YouTube to ABC and now Netflix. Son of a Donkey Season 1 is designed as a standalone, with episode titles like "Burger Kings" and "Billionaire Island" signposting bigger set pieces and a messier, grown-up Theo and Johnny.

Son of a Donkey Season 1 cast: Who plays whom and where you have seen them

1) Theodore Saidden as Theo: Creator, star and director of Superwog on ABC and Superbro on Netflix. Played the lead in Superwog and helped build the franchise’s YouTube audience before the TV jump. In Son of a Donkey Season 1, he headlines and plays multiple characters again.

2) Nathan Saidden as Johnny and Dad: Co-creator and co-writer from Superwog, where he played Johnny and the volatile Dad. Returns in Son of a Donkey Season 1 to anchor Johnny’s schemes and Dad’s kidney storyline.

3) Loraine Fabb as Grandma: Seen as Maria in Fires, Di in Five Bedrooms, and Dr Tessler in I, Portrait. Plays Grandma in Son of a Donkey Season 1.

4) Daniel Reader as Brad “The Built Man”: Appeared as Ryan in Netflix’s Spiderhead. Shows up here as a pumped-up foil to Theo.

5) Matthew Crosby as Psychiatrist Phil: Played Malcolm Akard in the feature Surrogate. Turns up in Son of a Donkey Season 1 as Phil, a therapist who gets dragged into family chaos.

6) Toby Derrick as Douchebag Dave: Previously played Holden Brice in Neighbours. Adds a smug antagonist beat across the season.

7) Sotiris Tzelios as Cosmetic Surgeon: Character actor with recent indie credits now playing a deadpan medic who tests Theo’s patience.

8) Sara Ellis Holland as Officer 2: Screen credits include Harrow and Rosehaven, among others. In Son of a Donkey Season 1, she pops up as a by-the-book cop.

9) Christopher Farrell as Police Officer: The Guest turns into a uniformed officer during Theo’s run-ins with fines and roadside drama.

Also appearing: George Iskander as Husband 5, David Margetts as Worker 1, Akhilesh Jain as Surgeon 2, Jason Hura as Scientist 3.

Release, episode count, makers and what they said

Release and format: Son of a Donkey Season 1 premiered on October 30, 2025, on Netflix, with six episodes produced by Princess Pictures and shot in Melbourne with support from VicScreen.

Official premise and production: Netflix describes a story of independence colliding with adult life as Theo and his best friend Johnny tangle with fines, scams, therapy and family. The series brings the Superwog characters to a global Netflix audience after the ABC run and Superbro retitle abroad.

What the creators and partners said: As per Netflix’s press release dated May 31, 2024, Theodore and Nathan Saidden said,

“We’re so happy to announce our new show with Netflix. This will be the wildest show we’ve ever made. There’s new characters, bigger ideas, more action, more craziness. It’s just so exciting to be working with a service that puts us on screens all around the world.”

Executive producer Mike Cowap stated,

“We’ve been proud to support Theo and Nathan on their evolution from short online comedy to half hour episodes and now to the most ambitious season-spanning epic story to date.”

Netflix ANZ content lead Que Minh Luu remarked,

“Son of a Donkey is a heady mix of absurd satire, laughs and profanity that delivers a uniquely Australian type of show we can’t wait to bring to Netflix audiences everywhere.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said,

“We’re thrilled to support Theo and Nathan Saidden in bringing their unique brand of humour to a global audience with their new series, Son of a Donkey”

