Complete cast breakdown of Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Iconic cast of Only Murders in the Building (via Instagram / @onlymurdershulu)

Only Murders in the Building is returning to Hulu once again with season five under the directorship of Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Only Murders in the Building is an Emmy-award-winning comedy-mystery show about Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), an unlikely trio of amateur sleuths in their fancy Manhattan apartment building, the Arconia.

The show is notable for hilarious comedy, ludicrous storylines and an unbelievable A-list cast in guest-star roles. The series has turned into a national pop culture phenomenon and an all-time favorite watch.

In Season 5, the trio must deal with Arconia's beloved doorman Lester's shocking murder, found dead in the fountain of the Arconian Sunbathing Club. It throws a wrench into the group’s plans to lay low and to have the last summer hurrah before school starts. They also got caught up in a web of secret (mobsters, billionaires, and neighboring weirdos) that makes it difficult for Charles (Martin) to direct Oliver (Martin Short) in a new film that will take off in the fall after they finish their summer together.

Having wrapped up production at the end of June 2025, and with a premiere date set for September 9, 2025, the new season cements a cast of Hollywood legends and brilliant rising stars. Here's a close look at who's back, who the newcomers are, and where you have seen them before.

Returning favorites of Only Murders in the Building Season 5:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage: The super dry-witted former television star who co-created the series with fellow stars and producers Martin Short and Selena Gomez, injects his comedic genius into the character of Charles, a loner with a knack for solving crimes. With such all-time classics as The Jerk and Father of the Bride, Martin's Emmy-nominated performance grounds the entire show.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam: The theatrical director with a zest for grandiose and a notorious knack for theatrics is both comedic and emotional as Oliver. A comedy legend from Saturday Night Live and Three Amigos, Short’s chemistry with Martin is unmatched.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: The clever, Gen-Z artist Gomez dazzles as Mabel, bringing a fresh mix of sass while being vulnerable. Gomez is a pop icon and a star from Wizards of Waverly Place, where she was also an Emmy-nominated producer for the show.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin: Returning as Oliver’s now-wife, Streep’s struggling actress adds emotional depth. A three-time Oscar winner known for The Devil Wears Prada or Sophie’s Choice, her return was confirmed with a viral Only Murders social media nod.

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris: The cat-loving Arconia resident, Creighton’s Howard is a fan favorite. Seen in The White Lotus and Dexter: New Blood, he brings quirky charm.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams: The no-nonsense cop, Randolph’s Detective Williams is a recurring force. An Oscar winner for The Holdovers, she’s also starred in Dolemite Is My Name.

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas: Back as the shady deli magnate, Lane’s Emmy-winning role is a standout. Known for The Birdcage and The Producers, his return promises more mischief.

Richard Kind as Vince Fish: The eccentric neighbor, Vince, adds humor. Recognizable from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Spin City, Kind’s a comedy veteran.

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller: The ornery Arconia resident, Hoffman’s Uma is delightfully grumpy. Seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Feud, she’s a scene-stealer.

James Caverly as Theo Dimas: The deaf son of Teddy, Caverly’s Theo brings quiet intensity, and his role adds depth to Arconia’s secrets. Fans have seen him in Chicago Med.

New faces stirring up Arconia of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Renée Zellweger: Zellweger, an Oscar winner for Judy and Cold Mountain, takes on a mysterious role. In her recent work on Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, she truly showed that she is versatile.

Christoph Waltz: A fan favorite actor known for Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and two-time Academy Award winner, Christoph Waltz brings his magnetism to an unspecified role that surely will be rewarding!

Bobby Cannavale: Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire, The Watcher ) is known for his tough-guy roles and brings his charisma to the season in an undisclosed role.

Logan Lerman: Known for Percy Jackson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Bullet Train, Lerman adds a youthful touch.

Keegan-Michael Key: Known for Key & Peele, Schmigadoon! Keegan Michael joins the cast in an undisclosed role but will likely deliver an added dose of comedy that fans will connect with.

Beanie Feldstein: Known for Booksmart and American Crime Story, Feldstein’s comedic chops will shine in her secretive role.

Jermaine Fowler: The Superior Donuts and Coming 2 America star joins the ensemble, promising laughs and intrigue in an undisclosed part.

Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio: Playing the wife of a missing dry-cleaning king, Leoni (Madam Secretary, Deep Impact) debuted in Season 4’s finale and takes a central role.

Dianne Wiest: An Oscar winner for Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets Over Broadway, Wiest’s addition brings gravitas to the season.

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premieres September 9, 2025, on Hulu, with three episodes dropping first, followed by weekly releases. For more updates stay tuned!





