Complete cast breakdown of High Potential Season 2: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

Exciting mystery cases are lined up as High Potential Season 2 has announced its second installment, and Morgan has got her LAPD batch, too! Season 2 is set to premiere this September 16, 2025, exclusively on ABC and will feature new characters alongside the recurring actors from Season 1.

Season 2 will see Morgan Gillory (Kaitalin Oslan), a single mother of three children, with an IQ of 160, who is set to tackle some of the trickiest and most twisted crimes alongside the teams of detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Decoding crimes is what the titular character of hers will be, but the showrunner, Todd Harthon, has a ‘’different game plan’’ for her in the upcoming season. It has also been confirmed that the show will have 18 episodes, promising fans a long run of intriguing cases in High Potential Season 2.

Surely, Oslon’s on-screen persona in High Potential Season 1 was on point, blending humour and detective skills at once. This season, fans are eagerly awaiting seeing her in a new look, with caution-sign nail paint and yellow tape reflecting “Do Not Cross” in her glasses. The series will also explore her past, revealing the complexities of her relationship with her second ex-husband, Ludo (Taran Killam). The showrunner is looking for the characters' past to be portrayed this season, and as per TV Guide, he said,

"We haven't even gotten into the friends and family yet and all those messy storylines; we've barely scratched the surface of some of the relationships."

However, the cast and crew of High Potential Season 2 are stellar. The show’s Instagram handle revealed the first-look poster on August 14, 2025, which sees a mix of some new and familiar faces.

All about the cast members of High Potential Season 2

Kaitilin Oslan as Morgan Gillory: The lead character of the show, Morgan, is now a core member of the LAPD, having joined as a crime consultant, who is working hard to look after her three kids. With her abilities to solve crime, she will be seen cracking extraordinary cases ahead. FX’s sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was her breakthrough role, and she has also appeared in TV series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mick, Flipped, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec: He carries a serious yet strict persona while investigating the crime cases, and is the second most important character, alongside Morgan. The duo has a completely different approach to solving cases, but season 2 will see them teaming up together like never before. Popular for his role as Franco Rivera in Rescue Me and FBI Agent Paul Briggs in Graceland. The Devil Wears Prada and The Dark Knight Rises are among the films in which he has previously appeared.

Judy Reyes as Selena Soto: The head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, aims for perfection while solving cases, and her highly driven expectations as a manager never fail to put the officers under pressure. Her career spans both television and film, with notable projects including Better Things, One Day at a Time, Succession, Gun Hill Road, The Circle, and more.

Javicia Leslie plays Daphne Forrester: With a blend of humor and sharp detective skills, she works alongside Morgan and Karadec, specializing in breaking down complex case details and pinpointing the most crucial information. She made her mark in the entertainment industry with her lead role in Always a Bridesmaid and has since appeared in The Flash, The Family Business, God Friended Me, Batwoman, and more.

Deniz Akdeniz plays Lev "Oz" Osman: A partner of Daphne at the job, who is a committed, optimistic, and valuable team member at LAPD. Some of his previous work includes shows and films like Once Upon a Time, The Flight Attendant, Dumb Money, Tomorrow, and When the War Began.

Amirah J as Ava Gillory: A rebellious teenager and one of the daughters of Morgan, she is suspicious to find out where her father (Roman) has been for the past 15 years. Morgan, being part of the LAPD now, might get the answers for her. She, in an interview with ScrenRant, shared her experience working in High Potential and talked about her bond with Morgan. She said,

‘’I think Ava is one of the few people who can get Morgan to such an emotional state. She has a lot going on in her mind. But I feel like when she's with her daughter, it's very intense and they bring out a different side of each other."

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic: Carrying the intelligence level just like his mom (Morgan), he is born to Morgan’s second ex-husband, Ludo. His character adds an interesting layer to the family dynamics as he inherits his mom’s high-potential intellect. The child appeared as a guest star in Only Murders in the Building.

Supporting cast members:

Garret Dillahunt as Lieutenant Melon

Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic

Christopher Cousins - John Ashford

A new cast member of High Potential Season 2

Newcomer Steve Howey is also joining the crew in Season 2. He is playing the role of Captain Jesse Wanger. He will be the first series regular to hold that rank among the police officers in the show, though little else has been revealed about his character so far.

The series will be available to stream on Hulu for viewers to catch up on the crime-mystery drama.