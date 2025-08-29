Complete cast breakdown of Caught Stealing: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Cast and crew members of Caught Stealing (Image via Getty)

Caught Stealing, produced and directed by Darren Aronofsky, is a crime thriller film that Charlie Huston adapted for the screen based on his book of the same name. It tells the story of former baseball star Hank Thompson, who suffers from burnout and ends up getting embroiled with the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City. A desperate Hank believes he is ready to do anything to survive, but the darkness around him is nothing like he imagined.

Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Protozoa Pictures, Caught Stealing released in theaters across the United States on Friday, August 29, 2025. The film is being distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. With a runtime of 107 minutes, it has been well-received by both critics and the general audience. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, it has been scored 86% and 85% by the two groups, respectively.

The director Aronofsky’s hands-on efforts in creating the film have been lauded by the stars, with cast member Regina King telling Screenrant in an interview:

“I’ve had directors that want to be really close to the actors, but Darren, literally… if you’re shooting a scene in the car, he’s in the car with you while you’re shooting.” “(Aronofsky’s) like your first audience, in a way,” added fellow star Matt Smith. “He’s operating on quite a clever level, really. Also, I’ve never worked with a director who is literally so involved in every department. He’s got a real sort of ownership over every element of the process.”

Exploring the cast of Caught Stealing

Austin Butler as Henry "Hank" Thompson



In the crime-thriller Caught Stealing, Austin Butler plays Henry “Hank” Thompson, a former high-school baseball star whose career comes to an end after a knee-injuring accident. Bearing the burden of his fate, he starts working as a bartender in New York City in 1998. When he agrees to cat sit for his neighbor Russ, Hank gets pulled into a dangerous criminal conspiracy involving multiple gangs, a detective, and a mysterious key hidden in the litter-box.

Austin Butler is an American actor, singer, and model. Butler became more well-known after playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis (2022), for which he received a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. His other works are Eddington (2025), Masters of the Air (2024), and Switched at Birth (2011-12).

Regina King as Detective Roman

Regina King portrays Detective Elise Roman in Caught Stealing, a gritty NYPD detective with an edge of authority who becomes entangled in Hank’s chaotic misadventure. She gives the narrative weight with her cautious yet perceptive demeanor, both as a menace and a mentor amidst the criminal chaos that ensnares Hank. Roman raises the stakes and foreshadows danger by telling Hank early on that he's facing major players of the underworld rather than minor offenders.

The English actress, director, and producer Regina King has received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. She is known for her works such as American Crime (2015–2017), Watchmen (2019), and Seven Seconds (2018).

Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne

Zoë Kravitz portrays Yvonne, who is Henry "Hank" Thompson’s paramedic girlfriend. She provides stability and comfort to Hank's turbulent life as he plunges into a violent crime spree in New York City in 1998. Yvonne's highly independent yet caring presence serves as a moral compass in the midst of Hank's risky and ridiculous ordeal.

Zoë is an American actress and filmmaker. Her first acting role was in the 2007 romantic comedy No Reservations. She is most well known for his work in projects such as The Lego Batman Movie (2017), The Studio (2025), The Batman (2022), and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2025).

Matt Smith as Russ

Matt Smith plays Russ, Hank’s punk-rock neighbor known for his wild flame-colored mohawk and edgy persona. When he returns to London to see his sick father, he asks Hank to watch his cat. Hank finds himself sucked into a violent and chaotic criminal underworld because of Russ's ostensibly small favor.

English actor Matt Smith is known for starring in The Crown (2016-17), The Forgiven (2021), and An Enemy of the People (2024).

Supporting cast of Caught Stealing

A talented group of actors play supporting roles in the film:

Liev Schreiber as Lipa

Vincent D'Onofrio as Shmully

Benito A Martínez Ocasio as Colorado

Griffin Dunne as Paul

Carol Kane as Bubbe

Yuri Kolokolnikov as Aleksei

Nikita Kukushkin as Pavel

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Dale

Will Brill as Jason

Action Bronson as Amtrak

George Abud as Duane

Tenoch Huerta as a Tulum Bartender

McKinzie J. Scott as Hero Batter

Laura Dern (uncredited) as Hank's mother

