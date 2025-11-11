Complete cast breakdown of Bat-Fam Season 1: Who voices who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

A scene from Bat-Fam Season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Amazon Prime Video)

Bat-Fam, the animated comedy series created by Mike Roth and Jase Ricci is a sequel to the 2023 holiday film Merry Little Batman and revolves around the DC Comics superhero Batman and associated characters. The series like the film is produced by DC and Warner Bros, along with Amazon, MGM Studios and has been released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The narrative follows Bruce Wayne as he juggles between being the Dark Knight that Gotham needs while taking care of his young son, Damian Wayne. The young master Wayne is not one to take things slow and is only too eager to go out in the street and help his father fight the bad guys.

While familiar characters like the family guardian Alfred Pennyworth and Damian’s grandfather Ra’s al Ghul appear in the series, other less-known characters who pop up include reformed villain Claire, Alfred’s niece Alicia and the Man-Bat. The first season has 10 episodes, all of which have been made available for streaming simultaneously.

Meet the voice cast members of Bat-Fam season 1

Luke Wilson as Batman/Bruce Wayne





Luke Wilson’s portrayal of Batman/Bruce Wayne shows him as the same driven perfectionist fans recognize but now he’s also a devoted father with a beard and a growing family. Though he’s learning to navigate the challenges of parenthood, his softer, more compassionate side doesn’t erase his signature brooding intensity. Beneath his warmth, the Dark Knight’s commanding presence and sharp instincts continue to strike fear into Gotham’s most dangerous criminals, proving he’s still the city’s ultimate protector.

American actor Luke Wilson is well known for his work in films such as Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums, Vacancy and Bottle Rocket.

Yonas Kibreab as Little Batman/Damian Thomas Wayne Sweet Tooth





Yonas Kibreab voices Damian Thomas Wayne also known as Little Batman, the bright and energetic young son of Bruce Wayne. A brilliant yet impulsive grade-schooler, Damian dives headfirst into any mission he believes is just. His greatest thrill comes from emulating his father as a masked vigilante, delivering swift justice to Gotham’s villains. Yet, beyond his heroic ambitions, Damian cherishes his newfound family life and especially loves the comforting “bat-hugs” from his legendary dad.

Yonas Kibreab is an English actor who was the leading voice artist in Elio and appeared in television shows such as Sweet Tooth, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Into the Dark.

Haley Tju as Claire





Haley Tju plays Claire, formerly the supervillain Volcana who becomes Bruce Wayne’s newest ward after a Lazarus Pit accident reverts her to a 12 year old. Beneath her sarcastic and cynical exterior, she’s developed genuine affection for her new family and embraces her role as Damian’s protective big sister finding unexpected comfort in her second chance at life.

Haley Tju has appeared in shows such as Trinkets, Schooled and Bella and the Bulldogs.

James Cromwell as Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth





James Cromwell portrays Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth, the loyal butler of Wayne Manor whose once rigid demeanor has softened with age. Now serving as the steady patriarch for Bruce, Damian and their growing circle of eccentric housemates, Alfred embraces his expanded duties with pride. Ever devoted, he works tirelessly to maintain the estate’s perfection and protect its legacy.

The American actor James Cromwell is well known for his work in L.A. Confidential, The Longest Yard, The Green Mile and other projects.

London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth

London Hughes portrays Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s grandniece and one of Bruce Wayne’s few childhood friends. Radiating warmth, empathy and boundless optimism, she brings light to Wayne Manor while balancing her work as a social worker. Dedicated to giving others second chances, she runs her own rehabilitation group for reformed supervillains known as E*Vil championing redemption and compassion.

London Hughes is an English actress and writer whose notable works include Summerhood and Liars and Cheaters among others.

Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat/Dr. Langstrom





Bobby Moynihan voices Dr. Langstrom, aka Man-Bat, a quirky and unkempt former scientist transformed into a bat-like mutant who now resides in Wayne Manor’s belfry. Between marathon gaming sessions and late-night fridge raids, he entertains the family with his oddball wisdom—delivered with the confidence of ancient Greek philosophy—making him both hilarious and unexpectedly insightful in his own chaotic way.

The USA writer and actor Bobby Moynihan is well known for his work in projects such as Saturday Night Live, IF, Inside Out 2 and more.

Michael Benyaer as Ra’s al Ghul

Michael Benyaer voices Ra’s al Ghul, once the feared leader of the League of Shadows, now reduced to a ghostly presence after a magical accident. Though powerless, he still prowls Wayne Manor, clinging to his need for control and authority. Beneath his grumpy exterior, he shows a softer side through his deep affection for his grandson, Damian.

Michael Benyaer is best known for his performances in Deadpool, The Expanse, 9-1-1: Lone Star and others.

Supporting voice cast member of Bat-Fam season 1

Fred Tatasciore as King Tut/Giganta

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Vicki Vale

Natalie Palamides as Sad Hatter/Trudy Dent

Lori Alan as Livewire/The Alarm

Kaitlyn Robrock as Copperhead

David Hornsby as Joker/The Joker

