Chili’s brings Halloween vibes with new Witches Brew Margarita for October and November

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11, 2018: A Chili's restaurant in downtown San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Chili's has cooked up new potions just in time for Halloween. The restaurant chain is offering Witches Brew Margaritas. The Wicked Part 2-themed drink will be served in two variants: the green Witches Brew Margaritas and the Good Witch Marg. These seasonal drinks will be sold for $6.

Chili's will reportedly release the green Witches Brew to serve as both the October Margarita of the Month and the November Margarita of the Month.

Fans of the green witch may drink their fill of her potions made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Granny Smith Apple syrup, Blue Curaçao, and fresh sour. A witch’s broom, a swizzle stick, and Elphaba’s black pointed hat make up the garnishings.

The Good Witch’s Marg comes in Glinda’s favorite color, pink and is made with Lunazol Blanco Tequila, Monin Dragon Fruit Syrup, triple sec, soda water and sour. To top it off, the drink comes with a pink swizzle stick.

The cocktails will be featured as Chili’s $6 November Margaritas of the Month. This is the first time the restaurant has offered two drinks in the same month.

Chili’s recently replaced its Queso recipe with Southwestern Queso

Chili’s Grill and Bar on October 2, 2025, announced the launch of a new recipe of Queso. The brand revealed that the recipe had been two years in the making and would replace the previous Skillet Beef and White Skillet Queso. The new recipe launched on October 7, 2025.

An excerpt from the brand’s statement read:

"Given that Skillet Beef and White Skillet Queso each only account for about 1% of sales, guests are clearly looking for a better queso from Chili's. The grill and bar recognized it was time to invest in this area and set out to develop the best queso to enjoy alongside its fan-favorite chips and salsa."

The Southwestern Queso blends American and Cheddar cheeses, roasted green chilies, lime and sweet onions.

Chili’s boasted that the new Queso delivers southwestern flavors that pair well with the brand’s popular tortilla chips.

