Chief of War Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Chief of War is a sweeping historical drama co-created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. It is based on real events from Hawaiian history, depicting the power struggles that took place between the island chiefs in the late 18th century. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025. The upcoming episode 5, titled “The Race of the Gods,” is slated to be released on Friday, August 22, 2025, at midnight. ET.

Jasom Momoa stars in the show as Kaua‘i warrior leader Ka‘iana, who is divided between his allegiance to his tribe and his aversion to war and conflict. He is supported by Luciane Buchanan as Ka‘ahumanu, Temuera Morrison as King Kahekili, Cliff Curtis as rival chief Keōua, Moses Goods as Ka‘ahumanu’s father Moku, and Kaina Makua as Kamehameha I.

The first season of Chief of War comprises 9 episodes, each approximately 51 minutes long. The series has been well appreciated by both regular audience and critics, securing a 93% and 81% score from the two groups on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Release schedule of Chief of War Episode 5

The horrors of the outside world.#ChiefOfWar — New Episode Friday pic.twitter.com/DNPkvOFSAG — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 13, 2025

With new episodes of Chief of War coming out every Friday on Apple TV+ as per the declared schedule, episode 5 is set to be released on August 22, 2025. It will be available for streaming from midnight. ET, which is 11:00 p.m. Central Time and 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday. As such, viewers in different time zones can stream it based on their corresponding timing.

Exploring the plot of the Chief of War

Step behind the camera and into the heart of Chief of War — the groundbreaking historical epic that brings the untold story of Hawaiian legacy to life.#ChiefOfWar — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/DwFQcLf3X7 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 10, 2025

Set in late 18th-century pre-colonial Hawai‘i, Chief of War unfolds an epic narrative of political intrigue, cultural pride, and personal redemption. Ka‘iana, a strong warrior chief played by Jason Momoa, is at its core. He attempts to get away from the violent internal strife of the Hawaiian Islands, only to be burdened by a prophecy. His travels also make him aware of the danger of colonial meddling. As he returns to lead a united resistance against Western invasion, he struggles with identity and purpose.

Most of the spoken lines in the series are Hawaiian, which adds a layer of authenticity to the series, along with the majority of Polynesian cast members. The landscapes, tattoos, sculptures, and sequences all drive home the spectacle envisioned by the creators.



The synopsis for the show reads:

“Hawaii's four kingdoms are divided by war; to prevent further bloodshed, a Hawaiian war chief embarks on a mission to unite his people as an existential threat approaches their shores."

Where to stream Chief of War Episode 5 and more

Chief of War Episode 5, titled “The Race of the Gods,” will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ in the U.S. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at midnight. ET and 9:00 p.m. PT. It follows the schedule of new episodes of the show, releasing weekly on Fridays.

To watch the show, viewers need an Apple TV+ subscription, available via the Apple TV app across Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming players, PlayStation, Xbox, or web browsers. Prices for the subscription start at $9.99/month, after a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Viewers can also get it as part of their Apple One bundle, which combines TV+ with music, gaming, fitness, and more.

