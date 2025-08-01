Chicago Med Season 11: Release Date, Cast & Characters, Where to Watch, and More

Hold onto your stethoscopes, Chicago Med fans, as Season 11 is about to storm into Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre like a Code Blue on a stormy night!

Since bursting onto screens in 2015, this adrenaline-fueled drama, cooked up by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, has been the beating heart of the One Chicago family, rubbing shoulders with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. It’s where scrappy doctors and nurses dive headfirst into the ER’s whirlwind, saving lives one minute and untangling their messy hearts the next.

Picture breakneck surgeries, tear-soaked confessions, and ethical scraps that’d make anyone second-guess their choices. After Season 10’s finale left us reeling with plot twists that hit harder than a Chicago winter, Season 11’s ready to pile on the drama, with new faces stirring the pot and old wounds begging to heal. Get set for a wild ride!

Chicago Med Season 11 Release Date and Where to Watch

Chicago Med fans, mark the calendar as Season 11 crashes onto NBC October 1, 2025, at 8/7c, ready to kick your Wednesday night into overdrive! It’s the start of another epic One Chicago takeover, with Chicago Fire sparking up at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. slamming in at 10/9c. Clear your couch, it’s gonna be one rollercoaster ride!

Missed the live show? No sweat as Chicago Med Season 11 episodes will hit Peacock, NBC’s streaming gem, the very next day, ready for you to dive into Gaffney’s chaos. To binge the whole saga or revisit those epic moments, all ten previous seasons are waiting on Peacock, perfect for a weekend marathon. Although the UK fans can keep an eye out for Season 11 on Sky Witness and NOW, a confirmed date has not yet been announced. Get ready to lose yourself in the drama!

Cast and Characters

Your Gaffney faves are charging back into the ER, joined by a couple of newbies ready to shake up the scrubs!

Leading the pack, Sharon Goodwin, brought to life by the powerhouse S. Epatha Merkerson, holds down the hospital like a captain steering through a storm, all while grappling with some serious heart tugs of her own. Expect her to juggle budget battles and personal heartbreak with that signature grit we love.

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) continues to unravel the mental struggles of patients and himself. Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) is holding the ER together while dealing with personal heartbreak.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is facing unexpected motherhood with the identity of the father unknown. Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) remains a wildcard, torn between patients and passion.

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) hides deep scars under a tough exterior.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) faces a terrifying diagnosis that might change everything. Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) brings energy to paediatrics but has something to prove.

Rumours are swirling about the return of Dr. Will Halstead or Dr. Connor Rhodes. Could old flames reignite or rivalries return? Is the question that is making the fans wonder?





Plot Details / Trailer Breakdown

No official trailer yet, but speculation is wild as fans have been asking for the revelation of Hannah’s baby father, whether it's Ripley or Archer. Meanwhile, Lenox’s diagnosis may lead her to take dangerous risks. And whether she can still perform under pressure, knowing each shift could be her last.

Dr. Charles is still grieving and trying to reconnect with his daughter. Either he can break under pressure, or rise to meet it. For the answers, fans must buckle up and get ready to binge-watch this series on 1st October 2025

Expect drama, dilemmas, and perhaps a One Chicago crossover. Ambulances, heartbreak, miracles, it’s everything we love about Chicago Med. Get ready for another adrenaline rush at Gaffney! Chicago Med Season 11 promises high drama, deep emotion, and the return of everything that makes this show a must-watch. Are you ready to scrub in? Chicago Med new episodes will stream on the NBC website or app. For streaming past and current seasons, Peacock is the primary platform in the U.S, with all 10 seasons available in Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus.